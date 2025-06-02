UK Star Wars Unlimited fans can pre-order the next set at a spicy 27% discount

If you're based in the UK and want to get on board with the next Star Wars Unlimited set, Legends of the Force, we've found a great deal for you. Pre-orders for the box set are available now on Zatu games for £86.39, a 27% saving compared to retail price.

Legends of the Force is the fifth set for Star Wars: Unlimited, and is set to launch on July 11. The set's name is remarkably self-explanatory: if you can think of a legendary Force-user, whether they're a Jedi or a Sith, they're probably in this set.

Unlimited has always had a broader scope than most Star Wars board games for depicting characters from across the timeline, but this set really takes it to the max, with characters as far back in the timeline as Avar Kriss from the High Republic. In fact, it even includes characters who aren't part of the timeline any more, and come from the de-canonized Legends continuity, such as Darth Revan from Knights of the Old Republic.

When publisher Fantasy Flight Games announced Legends of the Force, it revealed that The Force would be a key mechanic. In game, this is represented by a token that you can gain in a variety of ways. Some Units and Events gain extra effects as long as the Force is with you, and you can Use the Force, discarding your token to power up other abilities.

While there are a whole lot of cool new cards coming in the set, I'm most excited for the common ground unit Curious Flock. No, it's not very good, but it represents a whole flock of Porgs, and frankly that's all I want.

Found a better deal and want to let us know? Or just got a cool new deck brew you want to show off? Come and join us in the official Wargamer Discord community!

If you're a Star Wars fan in general, check back this week for our first-impressions of Star Wars: Battle of Hoth, an exciting new strategy game that editor Alex was able to test at the UK Games Expo. He's currently afflicted by con crud, but as soon as he's emerged from the Bacta tank, expect a full write up.