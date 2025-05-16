Star Wars Unlimited TCG reveals new starter decks, but more importantly, Porgs

Fantasy Flight Games has revealed the decklists and many of the cards for the Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Maul Spotlight Decks that will release alongside Star Wars Unlimited's next set, Legends of the Force. Critically, Qui-Gon's deck contains the game's second card featuring the Porgs, the weird puffin-muppets that were forced to watch Chewbacca eat one of their friends in The Last Jedi. Other cards are also present.

The fact that Legends of the Force was going to be a big deal for Porg fans was evident when it was announced, with Porg artwork popping up in the set's teaser trailer – much the same way an unruly Porg might sneak into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon. Star Wars Unlimited's first Porg card was teased soon after, a generic ground unit with one Power and one HP which costs no resources to deploy.

Three copies of another new Porg card, 'Curious Flock', are included in the Qui-Gon Jinn spotlight deck. It's a one cost generic ground unit with one Power and one HP. When played, you can pay up to six extra resources to put that many experience counters on the Curious Flock, representing more Porgs huddling together.

The fact that a giant flock of Porgs is now a valid way to destroy the opponent's base fills me with joy. Porg supremacy is my new deckbuilding mantra.

Although the art clearly shows a gaggle of Porgs gazing in wrapt horror at a fire, no doubt the one Chewbacca uses for Porg-roasting, there's nothing in their rules to reflect the psychological damage they might experience witnessing a friend – or even a family member – being devoured by a Wookie.

If, for some reason, you're more interested in the cards without Porgs in the two new spotlight decks, you can find the full decklists and many card spoilers on the official Star Wars Unlimited website.

I'm glad that Porgs are finally getting representation in Star Wars Unlimited. People just don't seem to take them seriously. My petition to make 'number of Porgs' a key criteria for judging titles for inclusion on Wargamer's guide to the best Star Wars board games has so far been ignored, but I am nothing if not tenacious. Tenacious, and very normal about Porgs.

Legends of the Force looks like it will be a great set for Star Wars lore deep cuts – in fact, it's even got characters from the non-canonical Legends continuity.