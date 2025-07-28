The next Star Wars Unlimited TCG set is getting political, and I'm here for it

The next Star Wars Unlimited set is getting cerebral. It's time to hang up your blaster, bury your lightsaber, and swot up on your speechwriting skills, because Secrets of Power is all about skulduggery and political plots.

Coming out in November 2025, this Star Wars Unlimited set brings 260 new cards, a new token type, and two new Spotlight Decks led by Chancellor Palpatine and Padmé Amidale. Each of these decks is focused on one of the two new mechanics Fantasy Flight has revealed for this set, so let's briefly look at each one in turn.

First up we have Chancellor Palpatine, How Liberty Dies which is just a fantastic name and concept for a card. This Vigilance and Villainy leader relies on a new keyword: Plot. Cards with plot can be played from your resources, provided you can pay their cost, whenever you deploy a leader unit. That means you can suddenly spring into action with cards your opponent didn't even realize you had.

Palpatine helps you achieve this in two ways. His leader card can search the top of your deck for cards with Plot, while his unit form gives a three resource discount to the first Plot card you play after he is deployed. It seems like the deck will be dependent on one big, splashy turn, as you'll be down on resources after you've executed Order 66.

Padmé Amidale, What do you have to hide?, meanwhile, is all about showing your cards rather than concealing them. This Cunning and Heroism leader lets you deal damage to units every time one of your cards is revealed or discarded. At first you only get to do this once and the card is exhausted, but once Padme comes out as a unit this ability has no limit on the number of times it can trigger.

Helping this deck run smoothly is the new ability, Disclose. This effect lets you gain some benefit for revealing cards with particular icons from your hand.

Secrets of Power also features a new spy token, units which appear to have no power, but then gain two when they attack. The set is also full of cards with the official trait, and apparently there's a lot of synergy for this type of card.

Personally, I think its pretty rad that this trading card game isn't afraid to swap battlefields for boardrooms, but I can see how it might not resonate with everyone. Come share your view on our Discord, if you like!

