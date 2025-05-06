Star Wars Unlimited TCG stealth reveals a brand new set: Secrets of Power

Publisher Fantasy Flight Games has sneakily revealed another new set for Star Wars Unlimited, the mysterious 'Secrets of Power', via a premium pack of convention exclusive cards alternate. Two of the cards in the pack, a Republic variant of C-3PO, and a new version of the Rebel droid Chopper, will receive their first regular printing in Secrets of Power.

These two cards, the name of the set, and the fact that it will release after Legends of the Force in July, are just about all we know about this mysterious new Star Wars Unlimited set. Players will first be able to get the convention exclusive cards in mid June at Diversão Offline convention, but the two teased cards not be tournament legal until Secrets of Power gets its commercial release at an as-yet unannounced future date.

According to FFG's announcement, the pack will only be available at the dozen large game conventions that are hosting the main events for the game's 2025 event season, and will cost $100. This is one for real collectors only – you could get most of the titles on our guide to the best Star Wars board games for the same amount.

The preview pictures of the two cards are a little low resolution, which makes the subtitles of the cards hard to determine, but their rules are pretty clear:

C-3PO has the Vigilance and Command aspects, costs one resource, and has an inoffensive one power and three HP. His Action requires you to Exhaust him and return him to your hand, giving another unit+2/+2 for this phase – a mid-range role player if ever we saw one.

Chopper has the Aggression and Heroism aspects, costs two resources, and has an appropriately aggressive four power and one HP. When he deals damage to a base both players discard a card from their hand. Pitching your own card isn't much of a downside if you're running an aggro deck that plays through its hand fast, and its inclusion may hint that the new set has ways for you to get value from discarding cards.

As well as these new cards, the convention exclusive pack will contain new art variants of L3-37, R2-D2, and BB-8 from Jump to Lightspeed; and BD-1 from the upcoming set Legends of the Force.

