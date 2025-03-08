Grab 39% off a whole Star Wars Unlimited Shadows of the Galaxy booster box

Although Star Wars Unlimited has yet to reach the ridiculous prices of a certain other TCG (looking at you, Pokémon), collecting trading cards is still an expensive hobby. So, when a deal pops up that’s absolutely excellent – say, a Shadows of the Galaxy booster box for less than two thirds of normal price – you should Imperial March over to the listing and pick up a box before the discount leaves.

There are plenty of Star Wars Unlimited sets to choose from already, and the best trading card game for Lucas Lovers is off to a hyperdrive-worthy start. Considering the number of characters, from fan favorites to lesser-known rebels and villains alike, the galaxy far, far away is ripe with potential cards – and the game’s second ever set, June 2024’s Shadows of the Galaxy, is just an excellent slice of the Star Wars Unlimited universe.

There’s no shortage of outstanding cards here. As a big fan of the sequel trilogy’s big bad, the Kylo Ren – Rash and Deadly [Showcase Foil] stands out to me as a personal favorite, while The Mandalorian – Sworn To The Creed [Showcase Foil] brings a valuable card for your collection, according to PriceCharting. If you’ve been looking for some top tier cards to put in your binders, Shadows of the Galaxy is a fantastic set.

I’m hoping that this Star Wars Unlimited: Shadows of the Galaxy booster box deal isn’t altered any time soon, but just in case it is, I recommend grabbing a set of 24 packs for just $91.77 / £72.99 at Zatu Games – a massive 39% off the standard price and a truly Death Star-sized discount for your collection (that’s enough Star Wars puns now – Ed.)

Even if you don’t want to buy a whole booster box, there are plenty of other sales over at Zatu Games for Star Wars Unlimited cards, including boxes and individual booster packs of the other two expansions, and suitably Star Wars-y accessories for your favorite decks – so it’s worth digging around for some more deals.

Speaking of top hobby options from a galaxy far, far away, you should also scan our complete buyer’s guide to the best Star Wars board games (Unlimited is in there as the best TCG, obviously) – and if you like a brick or two, you can check out our guides to the best Lego Star Wars sets and the rarest Star Wars Lego minifigures around, too.

For more daily news across the tabletop world, including spicy deals like this one, make sure you follow Wargamer on Google News.