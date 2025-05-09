You can get 384 Star Wars Unlimited cards for under 65 bucks right now

I know it's probably not a common opinion, but Kylo Ren is my favorite Star Wars villain. The way he effortlessly freezes a blaster shot, the cool sword with the lightsaber guard, his outbursts of anger – he's a personal favorite of mine, so that's why he's my chase card for Star Wars Unlimited Shadows of the Galaxy – and if you love the rebels, scoundrels, and villains of the galaxy far, far away, you can grab this massive booster box at a great price.

I'm eager to get my hands on the upcoming Legends of the Force set, which will offer some Old Republic favorites like Darth Revan, but for now, I'm pretty happy collecting the various Star Wars Unlimited sets that are already out. As Pokémon continues to hurt me with its pull rates and stock shortages, Unlimited is becoming one of my favorite trading card games – and for good reason.

Shadows of the Galaxy is a prime reason why I love this TCG. It's full of some of my favorite characters, including Vader, Kylo Ren, and Boba Fett, as well as newcomers like Cassian Andor and The Mandalorian. Of course, you also have the main reason why this is one of the best card games – the coveted, and very rare Showcase cards, which make fantastic additions to your binders.

If you're keen to play rather than just collect, Shadows of the Galaxy is a great set for newcomers and experienced players alike. It's only the second set that was released for the TCG, and it was my first experience diving into Star Wars Unlimited. As a card-slinger first and foremost, I quickly found myself enjoying it more than any of the best Star Wars board games I had been playing.

Hoping to collect the Outer Rim's greatest heroes and villains, or anything between? Well, you can grab the Star Wars Unlimited Shadows of the Galaxy booster box for just $64.51 on Amazon US. Alternatively, any Brits out there can still get a great deal by picking up a box from Amazon UK for just £71.39, giving you 384 excellent cards for your collection.

It's only been days since our favorite nerdy holiday, but if you're a fan of Star Wars, there's no bad time to enjoy the galaxy far, far away. Make sure you grab some of the best Lego Star Wars sets if you're looking to build your own Millennium Falcon, TIE Fighter, or AT-AT. You can always pair them up with some great Lego Star Wars mini-figures, but keep in mind that some great ones may be quite expensive.