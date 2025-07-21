If you're looking to expand your Star Wars: Unlimited TCG collection, you've picked the right time, because you can save a huge discount on a booster box containing 24 packs from the most recent set, Legends of the Force. Featuring iconic characters like Yoda as well as fan favorites like Death Revan, this force-centric expansion is not one to be missed.

Compared to learning how to build a Pokémon deck, Star Wars: Unlimited is a breath of fresh air, and I've had great fun updating my deck with the brand new Legends of the Force expansion - it's one of the best trading card games. This set was released July 11, so this 28% discount is all the more tempting.

If you're looking for a powerful, hard-hitting unit for an aggression and heroism deck, then Mace Windu - Leaping into Action is a top-tier choice. This mid-to-late game bruiser costs six resources and hits the battlefield with six power and six hit points, making him a durable threat built for battlefield impact. Mace can use the Force to deal four damage to a unit, while the keyword ability, Overwhelm, diverts excess damage to the opponent's base, perfect for a base pressure strategy.

Another potential card you could pull is Yoda - My Ally is the Force. This little green fella is a ground unit that thrives in unit-heavy decks. It's an expensive card, setting you back eight resources to play, but it's an ideal late-game stabilizer. When played, you may use the Force, healing five damage from a base, as well as dealing damage to a unit equal to twice the number of units you control. This, combined with force synergy, makes Yoda an excellent card for tempo and control strategies whilst giving off end-game energy.

While on the subject of little green goblins, Grogu - Mysterious Child is a standout unit for heroism decks (although my inner collector wants this one for the binder). Grogu is low-cost at just three resources, making him an easy early-game drop. The Hidden keyword ability means he can't be attacked during the phase he's played. This, paired with his action, heals two damage from a unit and deals that much damage to an opponent. Grogu values healing and threat in a cute little package.

Make lightspeed look slow and head over to Walmart to get your 24-pack booster box of Star Wars: Unlimited Legends of the Force for just $84.90. Although the exact cards you'll pull are a mystery, each box adds 384 cards to your collection, giving you loads of opportunities to uncover formidable choices for your deck.

If you're looking for more Star Wars content, check out the best Star Wars board games, or if, like me, you're a huge Lego fan, check out the best Lego Star Wars sets.

If you'd like to chat Star Wars: Unlimited deck building with fellow fans and staff, join our Community Discord. Or perhaps you'd like to share your pulls?