Grab a Star Wars Unlimited starter pack at a big discount if you're quick

If you're a fan of the Star Wars universe and have not yet jumped on the Star Wars: Unlimited TCG bandwagon, now is the time, as you can purchase a two-player starter set from the third expansion, Twilight of the Republic, at 21% off. It's a cheap introduction to a popular Star Wars game.

The two-player starter pack contains everything that you and a friend need to start playing Star Wars: Unlimited, and it's currently on sale via Amazon for $27.54. You'll get two pre-made decks, each containing 50 cards, ten exclusive cards not found in booster packs, 40 counters, quick start rules, two playmats, and two folded deck boxes.

If you're familiar with any of the best trading card games but not Star Wars Unlimited you'll find it very easy to pick up: the rules for deck construction, color-coded card types, and resource system, are quite comparable. But plenty of mechanics help it feel like Star Wars, particularly the two distinctive battle-zones, with different units fighting on the ground and in space.

The Twilight Republic expansion pays tribute to The Clone Wars with cards featuring ships and weapons used by the Galactic Republic and Separatist Confederacy. You'll encounter Anakin's Interceptor and Droid Starfighters as well as popular characters like Captain Rex, Batch Brothers, and, my favorite, Clone Commander Cody.

Ahsoka Tano leads one of the two starter decks in this pack. It's an Aggression and Command deck that utilizes the keyword ability Coordinate, which powers up your cards as long as you control three or more units. This deck's strategy is all about flooding the board with units and overwhelming your opponent with the strength of your clone armies.

The other deck has General Grievous at the helm, offering a Command and Cunning deck, all about droids. Grievous can grant a Droid Sentinel, meaning that unit must be the target of your opponent's attacks until it is destroyed. The deck also makes heavy use of Exploit, letting you sacrifice your weaker units to play out far better ones at a reduced resource cost.

