The Star Wars: Unlimited TCG series currently features five sets, with Twilight of the Republic standing as the impressive third instalment, and it's still relevant, with plenty of its cards contributing to powerful decks. If you're looking to add to your existing collection, you can even get 51% off an entire booster box containing 24 packs - provided you're quick.

You don't need to include the most expensive cards to create a solid Star Wars Unlimited deck, or one powerful enough to dominate in the best trading card game. And with the Star Wars Unlimited: Twilight of the Republic booster box on sale for the incredibly discounted price of $58.98 at Amazon, you can host a draft night and crack a box to build a deck, for less than you'd spend on some MTG Commander precons.

One card you could pull is Captain Rex - Fighting For His Brothers, an excellent leader card available in three different variants: rare, Hyperspace, or as a glitzy Showcase version. This leader card is the foundation of a strong Command and Heroism deck focused on Clone Troopers.

Captain Rex's action 'If a friendly unit attacked this phase, create a Clone Trooper token' allows you to deploy extra units quickly. It only takes five resources to deploy Captain Rex, and when you do, you'll immediately get a Clone Trooper token and give each friendly Trooper +0/+1. Not to mention his stats are solid!

Another great card to look for is Ahsoka Tano - Always Ready for Trouble, a standout ground unit for Cunning and Heroism decks. Costing just three resources, she enters the battlefield with three power and four health points, ideal stats for early-game tempo. If you control fewer units than your opponent, she gains Ambush, allowing her to deal damage first when attacking. It's a powerful keyword that helps Ahsoka punch above her weight and trade favorably right from the start.

These are just my picks from among the many great cards you might find in a Star Wars Unlimited: Twilight of the Republic booster box. While there's no guarantee as to which cards you'll pull, you'll get a total of 384 to add to your collection, meaning plenty of chances to pull those coveted Showcase cards.

