Grab 24 Star Wars Unlimited packs for fewer credits with this tasty discount

Sometimes, you don’t need the Force to get your way, as this Star Wars Unlimited: Twilight of the Republic deal proves. Whether you’re a new collector burnt out by the Pokémon hype like me, or you’ve been taking on other players in the Star Wars TCG for ages, this deal isn’t one that you should pass on.

The most recent set from Star Wars Unlimited, Twilight of the Republic brings a massive 257 cards to add to your growing collection. If you’re a player in Unlimited – fast becoming one of the best trading card games around – the set also adds two new keywords to help you battle against your friends or family, adding more layers of strategy to the TCG.

While we’ve still got another six Star Wars Unlimited expansions planning to go into hyperdrive in the coming months, Twilight of the Republic isn’t one to miss out on. Celebrating Anakin Skywalker’s time as a loyal servant of the Galactic Republic (before that dastardly Palpatine ruins everything) there are some truly amazing cards to be found in this set – including some fantastic (and valuable) Showcase cards.

If you’re looking for those pricey hits, this latest set has many of them. For example, Maul – A Rival in Darkness [Showcase Foil] can go for roughly $300 on marketplaces, while Captain Rex – Fighting For His Brothers [Showcase Foil] sits around $200, according to PriceCharting. That’s an impressive amount, and we’ve seen many of the Showcase cards go for similar sums.

Before the next set arrives, you can get a great deal on a booster box of Star Wars Unlimited: Twilight of the Republic for just $80.99 on Amazon. That means you’ll get 24 packs each with 16 cards, an impressive 384 cards for your collection. For any Brits out there, you can also grab a booster box for just £72.89 at Zatu Games.

If you’re grabbing this Star Wars Unlimited deal, and you’ve found yourself at one with the Light Side again (or Dark Side, I don’t judge), make sure to grab the best Star Wars Lego sets. Or, if you’re looking to collect some valuable memorabilia, these rare Lego Star Wars minifigures will certainly set you back.