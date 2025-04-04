We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Loving fans resurrect Star Wars X-Wing with a year-long tournament series

Atomic Mass Games may have wrapped up all support for the Star Wars X-Wing miniature wargame, but a fan community is carrying the torch.

Star Wars: X-Wing 

Last weekend, Adepticon 2025 played host to the last ever official publisher-supported world championship for the Star Wars X-Wing miniature game. But a band of intrepid fans are determined not to let the sun set on their beloved game, and this month have launched a tournament series that will culminate in a global invitational championship at the end of the year.

The X-Wing Alliance is “a centralized community effort and resource for the Star Wars X-Wing tabletop gaming community… aimed at the continuation of the game system and its organized play activities after the end of development and support from its publisher”, according to the group’s website.

The alliance started after publisher Atomic Mass Games announced in June 2024 that it planned to end all support for X-Wing after the 2025 World Championship. The leadership of the group was drawn from active community members on the X-Wing Discord, which is still the main hub for discussions and activity in the community.

Volunteer committee members have taken responsibility for balance updates and points changes for the game, developing new organised play kits, and co-ordinating competitive events. There are lots of resources to be found on the X-Wing Alliance website.

The 312 Conquest Series of events launches on April 19. These are virtual X-Wing Tournaments that will take place on Tabletop Simulator, at a variety of different timezones. Winners will receive an invite to the Global Conquest finals in December, as well as custom (and very unofficial) prize cards.

The 312 Conquest Series is organised in partnership with the Gold Squadron Podcast, who organised similar events when COVID restrictions put paid to in-person X-Wing competitive play. They’re pretty central to the scene – here’s their reportage on the top cut from the 2025 World Championship:

Though Adepticon 2025 was the last hurrah for officially supported X-Wing, it wasn’t a bad time for Star Wars miniature games overall. Atomic Mass Games gave us an exciting update to the Star Wars Legion roadmap – so exciting, in fact, I have a whole article about why I think 2025 is a fantastic time to start playing the game.

