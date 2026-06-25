The Starcraft Miniatures Game joins Wargamer Direct for an exclusive preview of future minis

Wargamer Direct 2026 is hosting Archon Studio for a world-first sneak peek at the future of Starcraft: The Tabletop Miniatures Game!

Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game exclusive preview in Wargamer Direct - Wargamer and Archon Studio image showing silhouettes of two new Starcraft miniatures, with the logos for Starcraft TMG and Wargamer Direct
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Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game Wargamer Direct 
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Last week, we announced our first ever Wargamer Direct video showcase, so it's about time we introduce the first game featured in our show - and folks, it's a biggie. We're thrilled to share that Wargamer Direct 2026 will host an exclusive first look at what's coming next for the Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game!

In the year since Archon Studio first revealed it to the world, the Starcraft TMG has built up a serious head of steam, attracting big crowds at every show; at Adepticon it sold $100,000 worth of con-exclusive stock in two days. Now the game's pre-ordered starter sets and boxed kits are winging their way to fans worldwide, a rather exciting question is: what's next?

Well, in just a few weeks, exclusively on Wargamer, you'll get an early glimpse of what's coming! Archon Studio is joining Wargamer Direct as one of our main sponsors, to showcase some never before seen Starcraft miniatures in all their glory - here's a little hint at just a couple of them…

Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game exclusive preview in Wargamer Direct - Wargamer and Archon Studio image showing silhouettes of two new Starcraft miniatures, with the logo for Wargamer Direct

We'll share more tidbits very soon (we couldn't wait a whole month if we tried - we're only human). But for now, take our word for it: Starcraft fans have got massive reasons to be hyped for what Archon has cooking.

Wargamer Direct premieres on YouTube Thursday, July 30, so don't miss out - subscribe to our channel right now, and join the free Wargamer Discord community to stay up to date with every new announcement and teaser as we get closer to the big day.

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And of course, that's not the only thing you can look forward to in Wargamer Direct 2026 - stay tuned for more reveals very soon about the other tabletop treats on offer in our 35-minute audiovisual buffet! More precious jewels await you in the deeps…

Alex is the gaming omnivore, clumsy escapist, and award-winning nerd who’s captained the good ship Wargamer from its 2021 relaunch to now. He has a degree in Politics and a Master’s in International Journalism, but failed his cycling proficiency test twice. He speaks (mostly) fluent German, believes all things are political, and is tragically, hopelessly in love with Warhammer 40k. When not pressing buttons at Wargamer HQ, you can often find him impatiently painting miniatures; half-finishing strategy board games against himself; or drinking lager in the bath with a Horus Heresy audiobook playing. < Previously Chief Germanist for Green Man Gaming. DnD alignment: Lawful Good. He/Him.

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