Starcraft miniature wargame starter sets and release window revealed

The founders edition starter sets for the Starcraft Tabletop Miniature Game will be up for pre-order "no later than March 10", and may even be on sale at this year's Adepticon, according to publisher Archon Studios. Speaking to fans in a live AMA stream on Saturday, CEO Jarek Ewertowski laid out the contents of two heavily-discounted launch sets, as well as further release plans for the rest of the year.

The Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game will launch with two special 'Founders Edition' sets: a 2-player Starter Box with Terran and Zerg armies, and a Protoss Starter Box. They're intended to provide a one-stop jumping on point with everything needed to play, and though "Nothing has been solidified yet in terms of prices", Ewertowski says he's targeting $199 for the two player set, and $109 for the Protoss set, inclusive of all taxes.

That's not cheap, but it is competitive with the price of the current Warhammer 40k starter sets. Ewertowski says the MSRP to buy the contents of the two player starter set individually would be around $450. We just hope there's a decent discount on the regular starter set for anyone who discovers the game after the launch window.

Here's the contents of the newly revealed Founders Edition sets:

2-player starter box founders edition

Estimated release price: $199

Six Terran Marines

Six Terran Marines with shields

Three Terran Medics

Jim Raynor and Point Defense Drone

Two Terran Marauders

18 Zerglings

Six Zergling raptors

Three Roaches

Sarah Kerrigan

Zerg Queen

Nydus Worm

Terrain

Tokens

Dice

Play mat

Protoss Starter Box Founders Edition

Estimate release price: $109

Six zealots

Four adepts

Two sentries

Pylon

Artanis

Tokens

Dice

Force fields

Pre-orders for the founders sets will open no later than March 10 2026, and could start sooner if Archon receives sign-off from Blizzard nice and quickly. Whenever they start, pre-orders will end on March 31.

Ewertowski adds that, if the firm is able to get everything ready in time, you'll be able to buy sets from the Archon Studio booth at Adepticon from March 26-29. Otherwise, the first wave will ship over the course of April and May 2026.

Starcraft Miniature Wargame release roadmap

Archon Studio has announced several waves of additional releases throughout 2026.

June 2026 - Heavy Support unit for each faction.

August 2026 - Psionic unit for each faction; new Hero for each faction.

Between August and October 2026 - Narrative campaign by Sam Pearson

October 2026 - Flying unit for each faction

December 2026 - Ground unit from Brood War for each faction; Hero for each faction.

If you'd like to know more about the development of the Starcraft Tabletop Miniature Game, check out Wargamer's two part interview with Ewertowski. If you're a Starcraft fan, you'll be most welcome in the Wargamer Discord. For a weekly roundup of the biggest stories on the site, subscribe to our regular newsletter.