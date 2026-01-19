Starcraft miniature wargame starter sets and release window revealed

The Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game races out of the gate in 2026 with a zerg rush of releases, according to Archon Studios’ CEO

Protoss Zealots from the Starcraft Tabletop Miniature Game, tall gold-armored alien warriors with psionic blade weapons
Timothy Linward Avatar

Updated:

Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game 

The founders edition starter sets for the Starcraft Tabletop Miniature Game will be up for pre-order "no later than March 10", and may even be on sale at this year's Adepticon, according to publisher Archon Studios. Speaking to fans in a live AMA stream on Saturday, CEO Jarek Ewertowski laid out the contents of two heavily-discounted launch sets, as well as further release plans for the rest of the year.

The Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game will launch with two special 'Founders Edition' sets: a 2-player Starter Box with Terran and Zerg armies, and a Protoss Starter Box. They're intended to provide a one-stop jumping on point with everything needed to play, and though "Nothing has been solidified yet in terms of prices", Ewertowski says he's targeting $199 for the two player set, and $109 for the Protoss set, inclusive of all taxes.

That's not cheap, but it is competitive with the price of the current Warhammer 40k starter sets. Ewertowski says the MSRP to buy the contents of the two player starter set individually would be around $450. We just hope there's a decent discount on the regular starter set for anyone who discovers the game after the launch window.

Here's the contents of the newly revealed Founders Edition sets:

Starcraft miniature game two player starter set founders edition, with minis for both the Terrans and the Zerg

2-player starter box founders edition

Estimated release price: $199

  • Six Terran Marines
  • Six Terran Marines with shields
  • Three Terran Medics
  • Jim Raynor and Point Defense Drone
  • Two Terran Marauders
  • 18 Zerglings
  • Six Zergling raptors
  • Three Roaches
  • Sarah Kerrigan
  • Zerg Queen
  • Nydus Worm
  • Terrain
  • Tokens
  • Dice
  • Play mat

Starcraft Miniature Game Protoss Starter set

Protoss Starter Box Founders Edition

Estimate release price: $109

  • Six zealots
  • Four adepts
  • Two sentries
  • Pylon
  • Artanis
  • Tokens
  • Dice
  • Force fields

Pre-orders for the founders sets will open no later than March 10 2026, and could start sooner if Archon receives sign-off from Blizzard nice and quickly. Whenever they start, pre-orders will end on March 31.

Ewertowski adds that, if the firm is able to get everything ready in time, you'll be able to buy sets from the Archon Studio booth at Adepticon from March 26-29. Otherwise, the first wave will ship over the course of April and May 2026.

Future Protoss releases for the Starcraft Tabletop MIniature game, including Zealots and a walker

Starcraft Miniature Wargame release roadmap

Archon Studio has announced several waves of additional releases throughout 2026.

  • June 2026 - Heavy Support unit for each faction.
  • August 2026 - Psionic unit for each faction; new Hero for each faction.
  • Between August and October 2026 - Narrative campaign by Sam Pearson
  • October 2026 - Flying unit for each faction
  • December 2026 - Ground unit from Brood War for each faction; Hero for each faction.

If you'd like to know more about the development of the Starcraft Tabletop Miniature Game, check out Wargamer's two part interview with Ewertowski. If you're a Starcraft fan, you'll be most welcome in the Wargamer Discord. For a weekly roundup of the biggest stories on the site, subscribe to our regular newsletter.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.