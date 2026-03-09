Starcraft Miniatures Game reveals release schedule and huge pre-order deals

Brace yourself for a Zerg rush!

Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game founders edition starter sets.
Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game 
Pre-orders for the brand new Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game will open on March 10, with big bundle savings for eager fans who jump into the game early. Archon studios announced the news during a live video AMA on Friday, along with a complete release schedule for the rest of 2026 - here's what to expect from the brand new miniature wargame.

About "500 units" of the Founders Edition Two Player Starter Set will be available during Adepticon at the end of March. As this is a miniature wargame I've been eagerly following for some time, expect to see me throwing fists and pulling hair trying to get to the front of the line when doors open.
Wave One for the Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game features five main products: 
  • Founders Edition Two Player Starter Set
  • Protoss Founders Edition Starter Set
  • Goliath
  • Hydralisks
  • Stalkers
Pre-orders will open at 9am PST / 12noon EST / 5pm GMT on March 10, and will stay open until April 17. Archon says it will ship orders during April and May.
Wargamer covered the content of the Founders Edition Starter Sets when they were first revealed: they're great big bundle deals that will only be available once. Archon Studio's CEO Jarek Ewertowski says that buying everything from the two player starter set separately - starter armies for both the Zerg and Terrans, terrain, tokens, dice, and a cloth playmat - would cost $450.
  • In shops, the Founders Edition Two Player Starter Set will have an MSRP of $229, and if you pre-order from Archon that drops to $199 / £149.
  • The Protoss Founders Edition Starter Set has an MSRP of $129, and a pre-order price of $109 / £79 from Archon.

There are several other increasingly huge bundle deals available during pre-order:
Both Founders Edition starter sets: $289, €249, £219
Protoss Bundle: $249 / €219 / £189
  • Protoss Founders Edition Starter Set
  • Terrain
  • Stalkers
  • Extra Zealots
  • Extra Adepts
This apparently contains 1,500 points of models before upgrades, and can be a playable 2,000 point army.
Founders Edition Terran-Zerg Army Bundle: $469 / €399 / £349
  • Founders Edition Two Player Starter Set
  • Extra terrain
  • Extra Marines
  • Extra Marauders
  • Goliath
  • Hydralisks
  • Extra Roaches
  • Extra Zerglings

This apparently contains 1,500 points of models before upgrades for each faction, which can then form 2,000 point armies, plus enough terrain to fill a standard gaming table.

Collector's bundle: $439 / €379 / £329
  • Both Founders Edition starter sets
  • Goliath
  • Hydralisks
  • Stalkers
  • Limited edition Zeratul
3 player all-in bundle: $749 / €649 / £559
  • Both Founders Edition starter sets
  • Goliath
  • Hydralisks
  • Stalkers
  • Limited edition Zeratul
  • Extra copies of all the base units
  • Extra terrain

This bundle apparently contains enough models for three players to have full armies, and enough terrain to fill a standard gaming table.

Archon states that all prices include VAT, sales tax, US tariffs, and UK Import duties, though details for orders from Canadian customers are still being worked out. Shipping is separate.
Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game 2026 release schedule

Revealed on March 6, this release schedule is subject to change and licensor approval.
Wave 1 March 10 2026
  • Founders Edition Two Player Starter Set
  • Founders Edition Protoss Starter Set
  • Goliath
  • Hydralisks
  • Stalkers
  • Marines
  • Marauders
  • Roaches
  • Zerglings
  • Zealots
  • Adepts
  • Terrain
Wave 2 June 2026
  • Terran Siege Tank
  • Zerg Ravager
  • Protoss Immortal + standard version of Zeratul.
Wave 3 August 2026
  • Protoss High Templars + Tassadar
  • Defiler (Stacraft 1) + Zagara
  • Raven + Nova
  • Terrain Sets for High Ground and Lost Temple - size 3 and higher terrain
Between wave 3 and 4
  • Narrative campaign by Sam Pearson.
Wave 4 October 2026
  • Banshee
  • Mutalisk
  • Scout (Starcraft 1)
Wave 5 December 2026
This wave is still under discussion within Archon, but the studio hints it will consist of:
  • Firebat + Mengsk
  • Infested Marines + Stukov
  • Dragoon + Fenix
Within the year there will be various promo miniature releases which will be available at conventions - in 2026 that will probably just be Essen. They'll also be on sale via the online store.
Are you excited? I'm excited. Hop into the Wargamer Discord community to find a group of equally excitable geeks to vibe with until the kits are in hand.
And whether or not my elbows carry me to the front of the queue to grab a Founders' Edition set at Adepticon, I will be demoing the game there., and I'll share my thoughts here at Wargamer. You can subscribe to the Wargamer newsletter for a weekly roundup of our best stories, or hit the "Add as a preferred source on Google" button under this article's header image to have us show up more in your recommendations.

