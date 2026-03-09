Starcraft Miniatures Game reveals release schedule and huge pre-order deals

Pre-orders for the brand new Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game will open on March 10, with big bundle savings for eager fans who jump into the game early. Archon studios announced the news during a live video AMA on Friday, along with a complete release schedule for the rest of 2026 - here's what to expect from the brand new miniature wargame.
About "500 units" of the Founders Edition Two Player Starter Set will be available during Adepticon at the end of March. As this is a miniature wargame I've been eagerly following for some time, expect to see me throwing fists and pulling hair trying to get to the front of the line when doors open.
Wave One for the Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game features five main products:
Founders Edition Two Player Starter Set
Protoss Founders Edition Starter Set
Goliath
Hydralisks
Stalkers
Pre-orders will open at 9am PST / 12noon EST / 5pm GMT on March 10, and will stay open until April 17. Archon says it will ship orders during April and May.
Wargamer covered the content of the Founders Edition Starter Sets when they were first revealed: they're great big bundle deals that will only be available once. Archon Studio's CEO Jarek Ewertowski says that buying everything from the two player starter set separately - starter armies for both the Zerg and Terrans, terrain, tokens, dice, and a cloth playmat - would cost $450.
In shops, the Founders Edition Two Player Starter Set will have an MSRP of $229, and if you pre-order from Archon that drops to $199 / £149.
The Protoss Founders Edition Starter Set has an MSRP of $129, and a pre-order price of $109 / £79 from Archon.
There are several other increasingly huge bundle deals available during pre-order:
Both Founders Edition starter sets: $289, €249, £219
Protoss Bundle: $249 / €219 / £189
Protoss Founders Edition Starter Set
Terrain
Stalkers
Extra Zealots
Extra Adepts
This apparently contains 1,500 points of models before upgrades, and can be a playable 2,000 point army.
Founders Edition Terran-Zerg Army Bundle: $469 / €399 / £349
Founders Edition Two Player Starter Set
Extra terrain
Extra Marines
Extra Marauders
Goliath
Hydralisks
Extra Roaches
Extra Zerglings
This apparently contains 1,500 points of models before upgrades for each faction, which can then form 2,000 point armies, plus enough terrain to fill a standard gaming table.
Collector's bundle: $439 / €379 / £329
Both Founders Edition starter sets
Goliath
Hydralisks
Stalkers
Limited edition Zeratul
3 player all-in bundle: $749 / €649 / £559
Both Founders Edition starter sets
Goliath
Hydralisks
Stalkers
Limited edition Zeratul
Extra copies of all the base units
Extra terrain
This bundle apparently contains enough models for three players to have full armies, and enough terrain to fill a standard gaming table.
Archon states that all prices include VAT, sales tax, US tariffs, and UK Import duties, though details for orders from Canadian customers are still being worked out. Shipping is separate.
Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game release schedule for 2026
Revealed on March 6, this release schedule is subject to change and licensor approval.
Wave 1 March 10 2026
Founders Edition Two Player Starter Set
Founders Edition Protoss Starter Set
Goliath
Hydralisks
Stalkers
Marines
Marauders
Roaches
Zerglings
Zealots
Adepts
Terrain
Wave 2 June 2026
Terran Siege Tank
Zerg Ravager
Protoss Immortal + standard version of Zeratul.
Wave 3 August 2026
Protoss High Templars + Tassadar
Defiler (Stacraft 1) + Zagara
Raven + Nova
Terrain Sets for High Ground and Lost Temple - size 3 and higher terrain
Between wave 3 and 4
Narrative campaign by Sam Pearson.
Wave 4 October 2026
Banshee
Mutalisk
Scout (Starcraft 1)
Wave 5 December 2026
This wave is still under discussion within Archon, but the studio hints it will consist of:
Firebat + Mengsk
Infested Marines + Stukov
Dragoon + Fenix
Within the year there will be various promo miniature releases which will be available at conventions - in 2026 that will probably just be Essen. They'll also be on sale via the online store.
