Win $200+ of brand new Starcraft miniatures - just by watching Wargamer Direct this Thursday!

In just a few days, we'll be exclusively revealing five future minis for the Starcraft Tabletop Miniatures Game, live on Wargamer Direct 2026 - and you could win all of them, and more! Thanks to our partners at Archon Studio, two lucky viewers of our incredible tabletop showcase this coming Thursday will win EVERY new miniature we're showing off, as well as a two-player starter set for the game.

All you need to do is enter the competition below, and come watch the show live on July 30! It's a small price to pay, considering Wargamer Direct is going to be a BELTER of a show you won't want to miss in any case! We've got the exclusive world first reveal of these future Starcraft minis, a unique deep dive into the new board game Labyrinth Chronicles, and four video tributes from team Wargamer to awesome indie games you really need to play.

The show goes live on YouTube on Thursday, July 30 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST - and to be in with a chance of winning one of TWO massive Starcraft prize bundles, all you have to do is subscribe to our YouTube channel and ring the notification bell for the show, via the competition window below!



Wargamer - Win $200+ of brand new Starcraft miniatures





You can also earn extra entries and increase your chances of winning by following Wargamer and Archon Studio on social media - so don't wait around, enter now, and get ready for the curtain to fall on Thursday!

That's not all, either - we have not one, but TWO more huge giveaways coming at you in the final run-up to Wargamer Direct! So for chances to win loads more tabletop gaming swag just by watching our YouTube show, keep it locked to Wargamer.com this week - you won't regret it!

In the meantime, come join our free Discord community and let us know which Starcraft reveals you're expecting - and which you're most looking forward to seeing unveiled in all their glory!