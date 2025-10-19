Paizo launches Kickstarter for CRPG spinoff of 40k Rival Starfinder

It's safe to say we're in a golden age of CRPGs. The success of titles such as Baldur's Gate 3 and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader show that gamers can fall in love with complex worlds with rich lore. Not only that, they're ready to see the consequences of their actions, as these CRPGs often feature thrilling choice-based narratives. Paizo throws its hat into the planetary ring with Starfinder: Afterlight.

As many of the best tabletop RPGs have been adapted to video games, it will be fascinating to see Paizo's take. Teased earlier in the year, Starfinder Afterlight finally launched its Kickstarter this October. Along with the campaign came tons of info on what fans can expect from the game. Touted as "Divinity: Original Sin meets Guardians of the Galaxy", the plot follows a ragtag crew as they attempt to become legends across the universe.

As with any good CRPG, your choices matter, and systems such as faction reputation and companion bonds ensure that. And while there's no "bard" class, you can channel that energy just fine, because every companion is romanceable. Whether you seduce the sexy android or embrace the Shirren bug lady is up to you.

On the gameplay side of things, it utilizes a modified version of Starfinder 2e's system. There are seven ancestries and six classes, ensuring every playthrough has tons of variety. Turn-based tactical combat is paced around a three action system. You can also amp up your powers through alien gear you find trekking across the Diaspora.

The overall campaign will reportedly be around 40 to 60 hours, which by CRPG standards is a tight experience. But as with any game, side content may bump up those hours. And if the side content doesn't, then the inevitable deluge of mods will. The devs revealed mod support for the game, and knowing the community, there will be dozens within a week of release.

You can support Starfinder: Afterlight on Kickstarter until November 6, 2025.

