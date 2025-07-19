It's very rare that I see a videogame collaboration that I'm actually excited about. Once upon a time there was a certain novelty to seeing Doomfist run around as One Punch Man in Overwatch 2, or watching Diablo 4's Lilith duke it out with Nicki Minaj in Call of Duty Warzone. Now, however, it's all grown a bit stale - there's skinlines and new cosmetics, but it all feels a little surface level. But there's a light at the end of the sceptical tunnel: at TennoCon 2025 Digital Extremes announced that Starfinder is getting a brand new Warframe 1999-inspired module later this year. Maybe, just maybe, there are some good collabs out there after all.

Thursting you into the chaotic world of Warframe 1999, the MMORPG's last big update, you'll be able to play as four of the game's Protoframes (humans who, while infected with the same virus as Warframes, have retained their fleshy form). There's The Hex's enigmatic leader, Arthur and his second in command Aoi, as well as speed demon Amir and battle medic Leticia (better known as Lettie).

The module tasks you with facing off against what appears to be The Corpus, a hostile merchant faction that scavenges old parts and resells them at a premium. It's a slight switch up from Major Rusalka and her Scaldra, and DE is quick to highlight that the Starfinder module isn't canon in any way.

"This is a standalone adventure being released by Paizo, authored by them and edited by us using our IP," Digital Extremes' community developer Connor Neumann tells me in an exclusive Tennocon interview. "It's very similar to a lot of the single, 20 to 24-page publications that Paizo has released in the past where you get a single four to six hour session, you have premade characters, an adventure with a beginning, middle, and end, all within the Warframe universe."

As aforementioned, you'll be playing as Arthur, Aoi, Amir, and Lettie, but they have their own, unique Protoframe 'classes' that don't immediately slot into the game's existing roster. "It's not as fleshed out as what a single class from Starfinder would be, but it kind of gives some inspiration for how you might take those mechanics and transfer them to other characters.

"So for instance, we've recreated Shields from Warframe, where you take damage but your Shields recharge over time, and of course there's Bullet Jumping - you've got to have bullet jumping! We had to translate that into a movement mechanic in the game that all four of these pre-generated characters have. From there you can very easily copy and paste your own favorite Warframe and work with your DM to create and play your own fictionalized Protoframe within whatever universe you want."

But, as with any tabletop RPG, there's always going to be a favorite class (or, in this case, Protoframe). I ask Neumann who the frontrunner is at the moment, and the answer hardly comes as a shock. "From playtesting Arthur has been very strong," he laughs - I mean, who wouldn't want to roleplay as Ben Starr for a few hours? "Lettie brings something very unique to the table - she's the only one with no damaging abilities, but she can play a really strong supportive role." As a Bard and Cleric player in DnD, I think I know who I'll be going for.

If Starfinder's Warframe module sounds right up your alley, Digital Extremes has confirmed that it's set to launch in October 2025. It'll also be playable at Gen Con later this month.

