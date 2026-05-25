A solo RPG of divine vows and awkward flirting blooms in this indie romance

The solo RPG scene surprises me with its creativity every time I take a peek. While tabletop RPGs will always be a communal activity first for me, I can't say the solo RPG doesn't have a certain appeal. When you just want to pace yourself and not have to worry about half a dozen conflicting schedules, solo RPGs are an awesome resource. And regardless of player count, these games are still jam packed with quality and creativity.

And this "romantasy" RPG is very up my alley.

SwornHeart: Alone Together is a solo narrative RPG about divine vows and worldly desires clashing in a heap of messy communication. The original SwornHeart is one of the best couples board games in 2025, so I was very interested to see how it would go solo. You can play as either the Sworn, a paladin bound by godly vows, or The Heart, the one who keeps the Sworn tethered to their earthly soul. Together, you must solve mysteries and fulfill your intertwined destinies.

The role you do not choose becomes the Second Voice, a presence with their own goals, instincts, and snippy comments. Despite being a solo RPG, SwornHeart: Alone Together doesn't feel lonely at all. The seamless blend of mechanics means the Second Voice "speaks" to you through rolls of dice and prompts. Frankly speaking, it's quickly making its way up my list of the best solo RPGs.

The rules themselves state it best:

"You are not managing two separate characters; you are managing one relationship from both sides."

The format for SwornHeart's solo adventure reminds me of my favorite visual novel, Slay the Princess. The interplay of different voices, listening to your gut or another voice (who is technically still you), makes for some really memorable moments. In my opinion, being The Heart and trying to keep your adorably dumb Sworn on a leash is the best experience. It's a classic romance fantasy helped along by incredible chemistry, courtesy of yourself.

You can grab SwornHeart: Alone Together for $5 on itch.io here.

Once you're done playing solo, join the lovely community over at Wargamer Discord and share your awesome stories!