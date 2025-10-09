Join us live today as an IP lawyer talks Pokémon, copyright, and tabletop games

Have you ever wondered why the pictures, text, or logos on our games and cards have to be just like that? Why major game makers sometimes stamp down hard on unlicensed creators publishing stuff about their games - and why that whole kerfuffle around the DnD OGL was the biggest tabletop scandal in years? It's all about how intellectual property law functions under the surface of all your favorite games - and Wargamer's newest live video AMA guest is the perfect person to answer your questions on how that works, and what it means for our hobby.

Hop into Wargamer's free Discord community now, and you can join our live video interview with friend of the site Anna Poulter-Jones, Senior Associate at the UK law firm Sheridans. Anna is a qualified Solicitor (that's roughly British for 'lawyer who doesn't usually work in courtrooms') with years of experience advising on cases about the games industry. She also just happens to be a huge tabletop nerd who's taken a professional interest in the ways IP law operates around tabletop games.

Anna will be joining us live on the Wargamer Discord today - Thursday, October 9 - for a whole hour, starting at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT / 4.30pm UK time.

If you want to get an expert's take on how the law shapes our games, the biggest or strangest cases that come up, what's going on right now, and how the legal backdrop to our hobbies might be changing in the future - come join our AMA and Ask Anna Anything!

Honestly, if you haven't already joined the Wargamer Discord community, you're missing out on some good fun. We're nearing 3,000 members, with daily discussions going on about everything from Warhammer 40k and board games to our favorite horror movies. Not to mention giveaways, painting competitions, regular hobby hangout sessions, and cracking community AMAs like this one.

In fact, keep your eyes on Wargamer today for a BIG announcement about our next live video AMA coming hot on its heels. Its scale is galactic, you might say. We're expecting legions of fans to join in. But that's enough teasing for now, I don't want to force the point. Just come along, it'll be fun.