The upcoming Tainted Grail TTRPG expansion is the biggest one yet

The Arthurian Legends are iconic to this day, and the Tainted Grail TTRPG twists this classic in the most grimdark way. Set in the world of Avalon, Tainted Grail: Song of a Dying World puts players in the role of guardians struggling to keep the fire of humanity burning. With this upcoming expansion, the dormant embers of Avalon reignite once more.

Tainted Grail TTRPG: Life and Death in Avalon is the next chapter of Avalon's story, taking place across an epic campaign, and four one-shot adventures. Avalon is essentially a post-apocalyptic fantasy setting, set hundreds of years after dark forces has eroded most of humanity. Players are destined to become the Guardians of Avalon, the chosen few by King Arthur himself to defend humanity in its darkest hour. This setting will feel way darker than the D&D books you might be used to.

As you can plainly vibe from the artwork and lore so far, the "darkest hour" seems more like 24/7 suffering. The Life and Death in Avalon expansions may answer some of the most pressing questions fans have clamored for over the years. The resurgence of a long-lost people and revelations about the magical "Wyrdness" are some of the hooks for this expansion.

Mechanically, the game uses a modified D10-based Story Arc System. It originally came from Studio Agate's earlier title, Shadows of Esteren. There's a handy quickstart you can dive into for more of the minutia, but the overall vibe is similar to old-school RPGs with a bit of board game DNA. The lore is dark, the combat risky, and death lurks around every corner. Besides the typical combat and roleplay, there is also a sanity system one must keep balanced, lest they lose all hope.

The Tainted Grail TTRPG: Life and Death in Avalon Kickstarter campaign ends on February 7, 2026.

