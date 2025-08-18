Art group Meow Wolf announces psychedelic TTRPG, complete with sentient pizza

Meow Wolf, one of the art world's most unique collectives, has announced a reality-shifting new tabletop RPG based on its signature style. Tavers: The Meow Wolf Roleplaying Game promises to help players explore bizarre, logic-defying worlds through alternate reality portals. A press release from August 15 promises that the game will hit Kickstarter in spring 2026, and it'll feature everything from "immortal cybernetic hamsters" to "sentient pizza".

Meow Wolf first hit the art scene in 2008, and it's grown into a global powerhouse known for creating immersive maximalist installations. "Meow Wolf is all about connecting with each other - coming together to dream up big, improbable ideas that can only happen if we make them together", says its senior creative director Luke Dorman.

"That's part of why RPGs feel like home to us", Dorman adds. Development. "RPGs have always been a platform for self-expression and a portal for people to inhabit and explore imaginative worlds, so it's a perfect arena for us to bridge the gap between our exhibits and everyday life. Until now, we've only been able to reach the

people who come to us and physically step into our worlds. Now with the RPG, not only can our worlds come to you, but you also get to inhabit and shape our worlds like never before."

Published by Exalted Funeral, the new tabletop RPG will turn you into Tavers, the creators of portals into new realities. Gameplay revolves around a method of storytelling known as 'the exquisite corpse', where participants take it in turns to collectively add to the unfolding story. Meow Wolf also says to expect a mystery-solving element, as well as "exploration of the strange and unknown".

Exalted Funeral is no stranger to producing weird and wonderful TTRPGs. Its whimsical Land of Eem RPG recently received five ENNIE nominations, and it's also responsible for publishing the Monty Python RPG and several Mörk Borg compatible oddities.

For more tabletop updates, check our Wargamer Discord for daily news. Or head to our DnD release schedule guide to see what the world's biggest tabletop RPG is up to these days.