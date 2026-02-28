This Napoleonic D&D alternative is a history buff's TTRPG dream come true

Dungeons and Dragons is the bread and butter of roleplaying, and it's no exaggeration to say every TTRPG since has drawn from it. In particular, the "Dragons" part of the iconic title tends to pop up in so many fantasy TTRPGs. These massive, winged beasts just heat up every potential encounter. And yet dragons have to contend with other fantasy creatures for a spotlight in campaigns.

In this upcoming Napoleonic TTRPG, dragons are front and center.

Temeraire: The Roleplaying Game is the officially licensed TTRPG for the Temeraire novel series by Naomi Novik. The world of Temeraire takes place in an alternate history of the Napoleonic wars. Much of the historical figures and iconic battles still exist, but with one key difference: dragons. The presence of these scaled terrors turn historical battles into fantasy epics worthy of D&D books.

And it just so happens to be the perfect premise for a TTRPG. The Napoleonic era is one of the most fascinating periods in human history, filled to the brim with military genius and political intrigue. Besides Napoleon himself, I adore colorful characters such as Joachim Murat, the flamboyant commander who led some of the best cavalry charges of the Napoleonic wars, or Napoleon's final opponent, the stiff upper-lip Duke of Wellington.

The Temeraire RPG runs on the Aedana system, a completely new system from developer Magpie Games. With a philosophy centered around flexibility, simple dice rolls, and interlocking conflict systems, it may be as ambitious as the Emperor of France himself. Since it's a new system, the developers generously provided a free quickstart for interested players.

As of this writing, the Kickstarter campaign has already achieved its initial goal six times over, unlocking a plethora of stretch goals. With 26 days to go, the campaign's set for even more draconic content. You can support Temeraire: The Roleplaying Game on Kickstarter until March 26, 2026.

