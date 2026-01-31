Gaia Project is the perfect Warhammer 40k alternative for 4X fans (and it's 50% off)

Warhammer 40k rules the roost as far as "galactic conquest" on the tabletop goes. That said, it's hardly concerned with the minutia of what it means to expand one's borders. Most of the wargame, naturally, involves epic battles. The nitty gritty of stuff like terraforming planets for liveability is best left to the Administratum. However, for sci-fi fans itching for a faction-based strategy game for the tabletop, this sci-fi successor to Terra Mystica is for you.

And it's 50% off for a limited time.

Gaia Project is currently $74.99, a massive discount from its $149.99 SRP. As a spiritual sequel to one of the best strategy games of all time, it has big shoes to fill. The game pits fourteen factions from across the galaxy, each crowded into seven distinct planets. In this game, players take advantage of their chosen faction's unique abilities to spread their influence amongst the stars.

They can improve the following skills to better aid their dominance: Artificial Intelligence, Economy, Gaiaforming, Navigation,Research, and Terraforming. You've probably noticed that none of these skills are "shoot better." That's because Gaia Project will most definitely scratch an itch for a very particular kind of player. The types who play a ton of 4X games as soft powerhouses, and adore Euro-style board games.

These are all about complex systems and mechanics intersecting into an economic "wargame." I admit, all those numbers and mechanics are intimidating as a filthy casual to the strategy genre. The crunchiest I go 4X-wise is stuff like Civilization and Stellaris. Even so, I appreciate when the sci-fi genre thrives like this on the tabletop. It's a great showcase of the diversity in genre, and at 50% off, it's a no-brainer for strategy fans.

You can purchase Gaia Project on the official Capstone Games website here.

Oh, and the PC version is also on sale on Steam, if you'd like the game digitally.

