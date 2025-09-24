Classic euro board game Terra Mystica gets yet another special edition

Terra Mystica, one of the most famous euro board games around, is getting a brand-new special edition. Tabletop publisher Steamforged Games (Warmachine, Elden Ring: The Board Game) is collaborating with original creator Feuerland Spiele, and a Kickstarter campaign for the new edition kicks off in October.

When we saw Steamforged's announcement on September 19, one question came to mind: why? First published in 2012, Terra Mystica is one of the most well-regarded strategy board games in the modern hobby. That also means it's one of the most adapted.

In 2017, its core gameplay was transformed into a new board game, Gaia Project. The same happened again in 2022 with the more beginner-friendly Terra Nova. Then, in 2023, we got Age of Innovation, which was also built from Terra Mystica's DNA. 2022 also saw the release of Terra Mystica: Big Box, which re-released the base game with three expansions and a handful of promotional extras.

Steamforged Games claims it will deliver "the most complete version of Terra Mystica ever published". The mechanics will remain unchanged, but the box will include all core and expansion gameplay.

This sounds alarmingly similar to Terra Mystica: Big Box, but Steamforged has one way to distinguish itself - all new art and luxury wooden components. Steamforged Games has confirmed that this art is made by humans, with no AI involved. Terra Mystica: Special Edition will also be a backer-exclusive commodity, with no retail release planned.

Are you considering backing Terra Mystica: Special Edition, or will you pass it by? Tell us your opinions in the Wargamer Discord. Or, for more on the best board games around, check out our dedicated guide.