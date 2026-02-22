Yet another Ghost in the Shell TTRPG is coming, and it's even more faithful to the original

Shirow Masamune's Ghost in the Shell is one of the most influential works on the cyberpunk genre, and not just for the aesthetics. Past the gritty urban vibes and sci-fi thrills, Ghost in the Shell tackles the philosophical aspects of modifying one's body with technology. "Ghost in the Shell" refers to the human soul residing in a cybernetic vessel, but can the vessel one day take over the soul? Such rich character motivations are a perfect fit for tabletop roleplaying.

Fortunately, the iconic manga is finally getting a faithful tabletop adaptation.

The Ghost in the Shell: Tabletop Roleplaying Game by Mantic Games promises to bring Major Kusanagi's Section 9 to the world of tabletop. From cybernetic souls to action-packed cyberpunk combat, the game will feature everything fans love about the manga. Alessio Cavatore, a veteran game designer of Warhammer 40,000 and The Lord of the Rings wargame fame, and Zak Barouh of indie game Animon fame, are the main creative forces behind The Ghost in the Shell TTRPG. With creatives who've worked on some of the best board games at the helm, it's a good sign.

Publisher Mantic Games itself is no stranger to adaptation of iconic works. Games such as Halo: Flashpoint and Hellboy: The Board Game have given them plenty of experience in figuring out tabletop adaptations. Notably, the game's release window coincides with a brand new adaptation of The Ghost in the Shell in July 2026. Animated by Science Saru of Dandadan fame, this may be the most psychedelic adaptation yet.

This game isn't the only tabletop RPG Major Kusanagi will appear in either.. Ghost in the Shell: Arise by Don't Panic Games also takes place in the same world, but not in the same timeline. Arise is a prequel timeline with a decidedly different tone from the original manga. Regardless, it's clear that Ghost in the Shell fans will be eating good this year.

The Ghost in the Shell: Tabletop Roleplaying Game will launch in Summer 2026.

