The fantasy TTRPG where you draw tarot cards instead of dice returns with new adventures

Tabletop RPGs and tarot have a lot more overlap than one may think. While those unfamiliar with the world of tarot may boil it down to mystical guesswork, it's far more involved than that. In much the same way a GM must read their players without holding their hand, so too must a tarot reader uncover their subject's truths. These two worlds flow together in this beautiful tarot-based TTRPG.

The Hidden Isle by Sefirot is an ENNIE-nominated tabletop RPG set in a fantastical world inspired by 16th century history. It's the era of scholars and adventurers as the world opens up, bringing miracles and maladies in equal measure. In the city of Dioscoria, you see all the good and bad that knowledge has wrought. The artwork and lore of The Hidden Isle alone puts it on par with some of the best tabletop RPGs out there, but that's not even the hook.

Tarot cards determine everything in The Hidden Isle, assisted by a heavily modified version of Forged in the Dark. Despite being narrative-heavy, there's a tactile satisfaction to this combination. After all, just because there's no math doesn't mean there's no tension. In the Hidden Isle, much of the excitement comes from what the cards will bring for your character next.

Instead of the prebuilt DnD classes that you're used to, Hidden Isle characters are built as you play. The creators even encourage letting the cards surprise you, crafting a character from scratch as the fates decide. With each card draw and close encounter, you build the story of who they're meant to be. That lack of a bird's eye view of my own character honestly feels refreshing.

If you're interested in playing The Hidden Isle, I highly recommend checking out the free playtest kit. These will give you the rundown of what this TTRPG has to offer, from its gorgeously painted artwork to the twists and turns of its tarot system.

You can support The Hidden Isle's latest Backerkit campaign here.

By the way, the cards have foretold your future, and it says you will be joining the Wargamer Discord very soon (if you feel like it).