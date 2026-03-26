Cult Star Wars board game returns after 25 years with a Lord of the Rings reskin

The Queen's Gambit, an out-of-print Star Wars board game from the year 2000, is making a comeback - only this time, it's Lord of the Rings themed. Publisher Restoration Games announced The King's Gambit on March 25. A social media post confirms a limited edition will begin crowdfunding in September 2026.

The original Queen's Gambit was designed by Rob Daviau, who's name has been on the boxes of some of the best board games ever made. He's best-known for games like Pandemic Legacy, Betrayal at House on the Hill, and Cthulhu: Death May Die. /Film confirms Daviau returns to lead the new project.

Its article also reveals some extra details about the updated game design. Players will apparently use cards to stage combat across four battlefields: Pelennor Fields, Minas Tirith, Pelargir, and Mordor. The deluxe crowdfunding edition will feature many miniatures, plus an enormous 3D board with multiple levels to fight on - similar to the original board game.

Crucially, though, the larger-than-life terrain is only available in the deluxe edition. A more modest retail edition is apparently being released by Space Cowboys in 2027.

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