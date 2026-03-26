Cult Star Wars board game returns after 25 years with a Lord of the Rings reskin

The rare Star Wars board game gets an update and a new theme from Restoration Games, who begin crowdfunding the title in September.

The Queen's Gambit board game box
Mollie Russell Avatar

Updated:

Board games The King's Gambit 
Google Preferred Source Button

The Queen's Gambit, an out-of-print Star Wars board game from the year 2000, is making a comeback - only this time, it's Lord of the Rings themed. Publisher Restoration Games announced The King's Gambit on March 25. A social media post confirms a limited edition will begin crowdfunding in September 2026.

The original Queen's Gambit was designed by Rob Daviau, who's name has been on the boxes of some of the best board games ever made. He's best-known for games like Pandemic Legacy, Betrayal at House on the Hill, and Cthulhu: Death May Die. /Film confirms Daviau returns to lead the new project.

Its article also reveals some extra details about the updated game design. Players will apparently use cards to stage combat across four battlefields: Pelennor Fields, Minas Tirith, Pelargir, and Mordor. The deluxe crowdfunding edition will feature many miniatures, plus an enormous 3D board with multiple levels to fight on - similar to the original board game.

Crucially, though, the larger-than-life terrain is only available in the deluxe edition. A more modest retail edition is apparently being released by Space Cowboys in 2027.

Want to talk more about your favorite board games? We're always keen to chat in the Wargamer Discord.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.