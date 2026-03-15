Crowdfunder for "breathtaking" fantasy board game crosses £2 million

Good news for fans of fantasy conflicts, excellent board games, and heartwarming success stories: the crowdfunding campaign for the second printing run of The Old King's Crown just surpassed £2 million ($2.65 million). What's more, the campaign still has just over two weeks left, so there's still time for you to get involved if you'd like to secure a copy of the game or its second campaign: Songs of Home.

Ordinarily, we'd be a bit more cautious in our recommendations, but The Old King's Crown is easily one of the best board games ever made - perhaps the very best.

In our review, we called the title "a gobsmacking combo of near faultless design; gripping strategy play; an unctuously enchanting theme; and breathtaking, one-of-a-kind artwork [which] makes The Old King's Crown an instant classic."

While The Old King's Crown can be a bit tricky to learn and demands serious table space, it represents a peak for board gaming.

Those wishing to back the second printing can do so for £52 ($68.82). Those looking to add the Songs of Home expansion can do so for £38 ($50.29) while those with their sights on The Waking Kingdom expansion can get their hands on it for £25 ($33.07). It's worth noting that The Waking Kingdom is a new packaging of the existing Wild Kingdom expansion. The game is available in English, French, Polish, Spanish, and Czech.

There are numerous other bundles available, too, including lots of gorgeous tokens and pieces.

What's more, the campaign page includes plenty of videos explaining the game's mechanics and a range of gorgeous illustrations. Artistically, developer Eerie Idol Games is very happy to put its money where its mouth is and, with visuals like these, we can't really blame them.

We strongly recommend checking the campaign out for yourself.

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