Beloved board game The Old King's Crown is now free on browser and mobile, thanks to one dedicated fan

Say goodbye to your free time and play against friends or the computer in a digital version of 2025’s trendiest board game

A digital game of the board game The Old King's Crown
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Board games The Old King's Crown 
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The Old King's Crown, one of the hottest board games of recent years, now has a free browser version. It's a fan-developed project, but the quality of the page might fool you into thinking it's official. With a clear layout, smooth animations, and even sound effects, the digital game does justice to the gorgeous production values of the original.

If you haven't played The Old King's Crown yet, you absolutely should. There's a reason such a recent title has a permanent place in our best board games list. Pablo Clark's brutally strategic lane battler combines card management, deck-building, bidding, and bluffing in a way that feels totally unique. Former site editor Alex Evans loved it so much he needed 4,000 words to describe it in our 10/10 review.

This browser version makes the game more accessible than ever, so there's no longer an excuse not to try it. Publisher Eerie Idol Games has even given the project its blessing. You can play in both browser and on mobile. Online games can be played in real-time or async. And, if you can't convince any friends to join you, you can play against bots.

There doesn't appear to be a built-in tutorial or way to reference the rules. The game's rulebook is easily found elsewhere online, but bear this in mind if you're bringing new fans into the fold.

Wargamer has requested the author's name to give them proper credit. For now, here's them chatting about their work on Reddit.

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Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)