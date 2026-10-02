Beloved board game The Old King's Crown is now free on browser and mobile, thanks to one dedicated fan

The Old King's Crown, one of the hottest board games of recent years, now has a free browser version. It's a fan-developed project, but the quality of the page might fool you into thinking it's official. With a clear layout, smooth animations, and even sound effects, the digital game does justice to the gorgeous production values of the original.

If you haven't played The Old King's Crown yet, you absolutely should. There's a reason such a recent title has a permanent place in our best board games list. Pablo Clark's brutally strategic lane battler combines card management, deck-building, bidding, and bluffing in a way that feels totally unique. Former site editor Alex Evans loved it so much he needed 4,000 words to describe it in our 10/10 review.

This browser version makes the game more accessible than ever, so there's no longer an excuse not to try it. Publisher Eerie Idol Games has even given the project its blessing. You can play in both browser and on mobile. Online games can be played in real-time or async. And, if you can't convince any friends to join you, you can play against bots.

There doesn't appear to be a built-in tutorial or way to reference the rules. The game's rulebook is easily found elsewhere online, but bear this in mind if you're bringing new fans into the fold.

Wargamer has requested the author's name to give them proper credit. For now, here's them chatting about their work on Reddit.

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