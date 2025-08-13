This new hand-drawn RPG is pure old-school DnD, complete with dice

The Secret of Weepstone, a hand-drawn RPG dungeon crawler with clear influence from D&D was announced on August 13. "Roll the dice as you fight for your life against menacing monsters, loot and plunder treasure-filled halls and chests, and uncover long-forgotten secrets in a nostalgic throwback inspired by classic Dungeons & Dragons campaigns of the 70s and 80s", publisher DreadXP says in a press release.

A trailer for the game (see below) shows off the grim, etched fantasy village of Weepstone. Its lord is ill and haunted by supernatural terrors, and it is the lowly townsfolk who take it upon themselves to discover the source of his malady. You can guide up to eight of these would-be adventurers through the dangers of Weepstone's dungeons. "This is not a tale of heroes", DreadXP says, "this is a tale of those who do what they must to survive".

The Secret of Weepstone wears its inspirations on its sleeve. The dice you roll for combat and skill checks are synonymous with tabletop RPGs like D&D. The black-and-white lineart style, which makes us think of other indie dungeon crawl darlings like Cryptmaster, is also apparently "influenced by the early days of TTRPGs".

The Secret of Weepstone promises traps, puzzles, and plenty of magic items as you venture deeper into the dungeon. Plus, whenever characters in your party are slain by monsters, they'll gain a unique "mortal favor" that they can call upon.

Developed by Talesworth Game Studio, The Secret of Weepstone is set to release on PC in 2026. According to the publisher, "the game's first demo will be available at PAX West 2025 on August 29 to September 1 at the DreadXP booth".

