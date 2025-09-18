Kickstarter's latest $100,000 board game is a horror-comedy about killer sheep

At first, a board game called the sheep sounds run of the mill. Perhaps you're picturing a cozy shepherding game with twee art of sheepdogs. Maybe you imagine a careful worker placement game like Agricola, complete with sweet little sheeples. The Sheep is not the board game you are dreaming of. This is a ghastly game of survival "where sheep are the apex predator" - and it's already raised $111,000 on Kickstarter.

"The Sheep are coming, and you must stop them at all costs." The Sheep is a comedy horror co-op that casts you as shepherds-turned-mercenaries charged with herding supply caravans from one town to the next.

Your primary obstacles on this journey are The Sheep. By day, they're the regular balls of fluff you know and love. However, after night falls, they take on a variety of monstrous forms. These mutants charge towards the nearest caravan, and your shepherd must use their unique abilities and equipment to beat the Baa-stards back.

Move by day, gather equipment, and level up. Fend off supernatural attackers by night, and pray for safety. If any Caravan is run down by the horrific herd, it's game over.

A basic copy of The Sheep is available from the Kickstarter page for $59. A $99 pledge adds a wooden insert, miniature STLs, and any unlocked stretch goals. There's also a $149 all-in bundle that comes with a candle and an eldritch sheep plushie (though you can also buy that separately). If you're keen to try before you buy, The Sheep also has a playtest version available for Tabletop Simulator.

