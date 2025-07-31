A new Witcher Legacy board game will go beyond the games and books

A new Witcher Legacy board game will be crowdfunding soon on Gamefound, CD Projekt Red and publisher Go On Board confirm. According to a press release from July 31, The Witcher: Legacy is a co-op game for one to four players. The third game developed by these two studios, it will apparently offer "a deep, branching narrative and the opportunity to shape a story that irreversibly changes the world of witchers."

The legacy board game journeys through the kingdom of Kaedewn, and its events focus on the downfall of the School of the Wolf, the iconic witcher faction that included Geralt of Rivia among its number. We're assuming this 'downfall' is referring to the attacks of the Salamandra and the Wild Hunt that almost decimated Kaer Morhen's school in the era that Geralt was witchering.

"Players will take on the roles of witchers and participate in events that nearly led to the downfall of the School of the Wolf", the press release from Thursday says. "Their mission will be to hunt down those responsible for the attack on the school, avenge their fallen brothers, and ensure the witchers' legacy is never forgotten."

CD Projeckt Red hints that this new board game will go deeper into these events than previous Witcher media. "We're thrilled to be collaborating with Go On Board again on a board game project", says CDPR's VP of business development, Jan Rosner. "It's a fantastic opportunity for us to expand a universe beloved by many and dive deeper into events that haven't yet been fully explored in the games or books."

Additionally, anyone who follows the Gamefound project page will receive an exclusive monster miniature when they back the campaign. Said creature is a Gorgon, which has never been seen in a Witcher videogame.

