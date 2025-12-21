The Witcher Legacy breaks the record for the longest endgame of any board game on Gamefound

It's safe to say that the crowdfunding campaign for The Witcher: Legacy board game is doing pretty well. Since it launched on November 25th, the Gamefound page for The Witcher: Legacy has raised more than ten million euros, smashing past its initial goal of one hundred thousand euros in four minutes. It has now broken the record for the longest ever "endgame" of any campaign in the history of the site.

Crowdfunding campaigns on Gamefound enter their endgame phase when their time limit for collecting pledges wraps up. During the endgame, a ten minute timer starts and resets every time a new backer makes a pledge or a current backer upgrades their pledge.

This feature is designed to provide a bit of extra time for popular crowdfunding campaigns that are still receiving new support in their closing hours. The endgame is intended to provide a small window for potential backers to place their orders before the campaign finishes.

In this case, that small window has proven to be pretty massive, stretching out over four days and 22 hours.

Go On Board, the game's publisher, announced that they, and their backers, had broken the record in a campaign update.

They write, "We are absolutely speechless! We didn't know what to expect from the Endgame phase, but you've just proven that you - The Witcher: Legacy community - have no limits!"

Plenty of gamers have tossed their coins to these Witchers.

