The Witcher tabletop wargame finally gets a release date, a year after it was revealed

The Witcher: No Man's Land tabletop wargame "will be releasing in Fall of 2026", according to a spokesperson from developer Monster Fight Club. Set in the world of The Witcher, this skirmish wargame was created in partnership with CD Projekt Red, and will come with a range of "highly detailed miniatures" based on the iconic characters and monsters from the videogame series. I've got my fingers crossed for bath-tub Geralt.

Originally announced in 2025, The Witcher: No Man's Land was apparently delayed "to add some additional content and refine the product", says social media and community manager Audrey Jaeger. "The game now comes with multiple ways to play, with player versus player, player versus player versus environment, co-op play, and solitaire play", and Jaeger says "we are planning on an explosive preorder campaign with a lot of content".

The first product will be a two player starter set, which looks to have everything that two players will need to start playing. The Monster Fight Club website explains exactly what's in the box:

Geralt's Warband

Geralt of Rivia

Resolute Farmer

Blacksmith

Brazen Sorceress

Eager Surgeon

Letho's Warband

Letho of Gulet

Gruff Captain

Dutiful Soldier

Astute Crossbowman

Authoritative Priest

Monsters

Griffin

Striga

Other content

22" by 30" playmat

Scenery

Cards, dice, and tokens

Rulebook.

While the starter set recommends how you should build your teams, the game uses a factionless warband creation system, so you can mix and match. The monsters in the box can be used in several ways, "as wandering threats to both warbands, in tailored scenarios, and even as part of semi-cooperative hunts".

The game uses Monster Fight Club's [RE]action System, which appeared in Cyberpunk RED: Combat Zone. It's a skirmish miniature wargame with an interesting take on actions. Each character has a pool of actions which are color coded from red (bad) to green (good). The better an action is, the larger the dice the character rolls when using it for a skill, and the further they travel when they use it to move. Characters can also hang onto their actions and use them react to an enemy attack, maybe counterattacking or darting away.

You can sign up to be notified when pre-orders for the starter set go live on a Launch Oracle page. This also has some information about the first four expansion packs that will go on sale after the launch of the starter set:

Down Twisting Roads

Yennefer of Vengerberg

Captivating Storyteller

Priestess of Melitele

Grim Shieldbearer

Cat W… (unclear in the image - a Cat Witcher?)

Rosemary & Thyme

Dandelion

Madam of Delights

Tavern Wench

Barkeep

Loyal Tavern Patron

Curse the Moon

Two werewolves

Wraith-touched

Sword Wraiths x 2

Nightwraith

Plague Maiden

Wraith

Noonwraith

Whether or not I play this, I am going to really struggle to resist buying the Velen Crones if they ever get minis. Which Witcher characters do you want to see make it to the tabletop? Come and let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!