The Witcher tabletop wargame finally gets a release date, a year after it was revealed

The Witcher: No Man’s Land promises a fast-paced miniatures skirmish game set in the world of Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher No Man's Land starter set - miniatures representing characters from The Witcher, with Geralt of Rivia behind them
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The Witcher: No Man's Land 
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The Witcher: No Man's Land tabletop wargame "will be releasing in Fall of 2026", according to a spokesperson from developer Monster Fight Club. Set in the world of The Witcher, this skirmish wargame was created in partnership with CD Projekt Red, and will come with a range of "highly detailed miniatures" based on the iconic characters and monsters from the videogame series. I've got my fingers crossed for bath-tub Geralt.

Originally announced in 2025, The Witcher: No Man's Land was apparently delayed "to add some additional content and refine the product", says social media and community manager Audrey Jaeger. "The game now comes with multiple ways to play, with player versus player, player versus player versus environment, co-op play, and solitaire play", and Jaeger says "we are planning on an explosive preorder campaign with a lot of content".

The first product will be a two player starter set, which looks to have everything that two players will need to start playing. The Monster Fight Club website explains exactly what's in the box:

  • The Witcher No Man's Land starter set Geralt's Warband renders

Geralt's Warband

  • Geralt of Rivia
  • Resolute Farmer
  • Blacksmith
  • Brazen Sorceress
  • Eager Surgeon

The Witcher No Man's Land starter set Letho's Warband renders

Letho's Warband

  • Letho of Gulet
  • Gruff Captain
  • Dutiful Soldier
  • Astute Crossbowman
  • Authoritative Priest

The Witcher No Man's Land starter set monster renders

Monsters

  • Griffin
  • Striga

Other content

  • 22" by 30" playmat
  • Scenery
  • Cards, dice, and tokens
  • Rulebook.

While the starter set recommends how you should build your teams, the game uses a factionless warband creation system, so you can mix and match. The monsters in the box can be used in several ways, "as wandering threats to both warbands, in tailored scenarios, and even as part of semi-cooperative hunts".

The game uses Monster Fight Club's [RE]action System, which appeared in Cyberpunk RED: Combat Zone. It's a skirmish miniature wargame with an interesting take on actions. Each character has a pool of actions which are color coded from red (bad) to green (good). The better an action is, the larger the dice the character rolls when using it for a skill, and the further they travel when they use it to move. Characters can also hang onto their actions and use them react to an enemy attack, maybe counterattacking or darting away.

You can sign up to be notified when pre-orders for the starter set go live on a Launch Oracle page. This also has some information about the first four expansion packs that will go on sale after the launch of the starter set:

Down Twisting Roads

  • Yennefer of Vengerberg
  • Captivating Storyteller
  • Priestess of Melitele
  • Grim Shieldbearer
  • Cat W… (unclear in the image - a Cat Witcher?)

Rosemary & Thyme

  • Dandelion
  • Madam of Delights
  • Tavern Wench
  • Barkeep
  • Loyal Tavern Patron

Curse the Moon

  • Two werewolves

Wraith-touched

  • Sword Wraiths x 2
  • Nightwraith
  • Plague Maiden
  • Wraith
  • Noonwraith

Whether or not I play this, I am going to really struggle to resist buying the Velen Crones if they ever get minis. Which Witcher characters do you want to see make it to the tabletop? Come and let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)

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