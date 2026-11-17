Originally announced in 2025, pre-orders are finally open for The Witcher: No Man's Land, a skirmish wargame created in partnership with CD Projekt Red and starring everyone's favorite gruff monster slayer. Pre-orders are being handled via a limited time GameFound campaign, and it's not just a starter set that's up for pre-order; publisher Monster Fight Club has a whole year's worth of expansions ready to go.

There is a starter set, of course, which comes with 13 miniatures, ten of them human characters - including Geralt of Rivia, natch - and three of them monsters, a Griffin, Striga, and Grave Hag. The box has the rules, plus tokens, dice, cards, and cardboard terrain. Pre-ordering the core-set nets you an exclusive Ciri miniature, and it costs $89 (plus shipping and any duties), compared to the $140 MSRP.

The Witcher: No Man's Land promises multiple play modes: head to head competitive matches, and then monster hunts you can tackle solo, or semi-cooperatively, for as long as your alliance with the other player lasts. There's also a campaign system that allows your warband to develop across the course of a campaign.

The pre-order also has a really substantial amount of supportthat for those alternate play modes. There are four Adventure expansions, each with ten new characters to recruit, three or four monsters, and a mini narrative campaign to use them all in; four Pawn expansions each add a dozen or so nameless mooks and monsters; and four Monster Hunts that introduce the big monsters like Trolls and the Wyvern, and a new Witcher in each set.

You can check out The Witcher: No Man's Land pre-order on Gamefound.

The model designs all look great, with characters like Geralt and Ciri true to their appearance in The Witcher 3. All the models are 3D printed in "Monster Fight Club's proprietary resin", which the studio says is "formulated to capture incredible detail while standing up to regular gameplay". I haven't tested these models myself so can't vouch for the quality, but it's a reasonable claim. Most of the minis will come as single pieces and only need to be superglued to their base.

The core rules for The Witcher: No Man's Land have been adapted from those in Cyberpunk Red: Combat Zone, and they're pretty damn neat. Models have a set of colored activation tokens, which they spend to move, attack, and so on. Green tokens let you move further and roll a big green D12, yellow tokens have a shorter range and roll a D8, and if a model ever takes a wound during an action, the token gets downgraded to a red token, the worst of all. Taking a wound while defending with a red D6 means death.

Players alternate taking control of the battle, picking one figure and using as many of its activation tokens as they want to before passing to their opponent. It's a good idea to hang onto a token or two because, when a model takes a wound, they can spend an activation token to react, perhaps counterattacking or dodging away from more blows. To refresh activation tokens you need to take a breather for a moment and 'inspire' your warband, choosing not to activate a model - this trades short term pressure for long term stamina.

If you're a fan of The Witcher or Combat Zone, come and say hi in the Wargamer Discord community.