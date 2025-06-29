There's "no obstacle" for more World of Darkness video games

More World of Darkness video game adaptations may be on the horizon, according to an interview with White Wolf Entertainment's Jason Carl.

Carl sat down for an interview with our sister site, PCGamesN, and discussed the potential for further video game adaptations for the World of Darkness setting.

With Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 already promising a cinematic video game adaptation of the beloved gothic TTRPG of the same name, fans are naturally curious as to whether other World of Darkness games will be getting adaptations of their own.

When asked whether White Wolf would consider working on such a project, Carl laughed and replied: "Who says we're not already?"

World of Darkness encompasses a wide range of TTRPG experiences, including Werewolf: The Apocalypse, Hunter: The Reckoning, Mage: The Ascension and Changeling: The Dreaming. Each of these games gives players access to different slices of the World of Darkness' dark, supernatural universe.

"It's not just Hunter and Werewolf," explained Carl. "It's no secret that, when we set up our in-house publishing business, we've been exploring many of the other World of Darkness games that people have been waiting for and that are underdeveloped."

Carl gave special consideration to cult classic Mage: The Ascension, which has players take on the roles of powerful spellcasters on a quest for magical apotheosis.

"I have spent considerable time thinking about what Mage would look like in a new edition," he explained. "The world we live in today is very different from what we imagined it would look like when the White Wolf team were building those previous editions of Mage"

When asked about the prospects for video game adaptations for White Wolf's other TTRPGs, Carl replied that there was "no obstacle" - a promising tidbit, to say the least.

