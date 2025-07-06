This bundle includes the best TTRPG based on Star Wars you've never played

A new charity bundle has surfaced on itch.io, and it's bursting with affordable indie darlings, including one particularly gripping title based on Star Wars.

The 'No ICE in California' bundle aims to raise money for the Immigrant Defenders Law Centre amid the ongoing political turmoil in the US. To help raise cash for vulnerable people, a staggering range of TTRPGs are now up for grabs. For just $10 (£7.32), you'll get access to 560 items, including some of the best indie TTRPGs around. These include Going Rogue, which puts you front and centre in a fraught sci-fi rebellion, and Glitter Hearts, a charming, character-driven TTRPG which emulates the Saturday morning zest of Sailor Moon and Power Rangers.

Going Rogue is a love letter to the grittier side of Star Wars, centred around themes of rebellion and anti-fascism. The likes of the Andor TV series and the Rogue One movie have given Star Wars ample opportunity to explore the cost inherent in resisting a tyrannical empire, but Going Rogue turns it up to 11 and brings the experience to your tabletop with impressive precision and skill.

At its core, Going Rogue is a meditation on sacrifice where the nature of your character, rather than their class, affects the trajectory of the story. Characters in Going Rogue are defined by what drew them into the Rebellion, as well as what sort of world they wish to see should they succeed. It's intense stuff and, in a fascinating mechanical twist, the game is GMless, too. This makes it ideal for groups of players who might wish to shy away from the more traditional GM-player divide.

Glitter Hearts, in stark contrast, is a feel-good romp through sparkly nineties nostalgia, where you take on the role of magical heroes defined by their relationships with others. The game paints in broad brush strokes, but offers charming, characterful fun for those looking for a lighter and more wholesome experience.

If you want to get more out of your TTRPGs, come and join us on the Wargamer Discord community.