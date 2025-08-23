This heist-filled indie TTRPG lets you be three raccoons in a trenchcoat

Have you ever felt like three animals in a trenchcoat? This charming indie TTRPG lets you realise the experience at your table, promising freewheeling heists and cunning shenanigans from the comfort of your own home.

Trenchcoat Raccoons has players each take on the role of a single raccoon in a stack who, with their powers combined, constitute a mysterious human in a trenchcoat. Once you've donned the trenchcoat, you'll become part of Trenchcoat Raccoons' paranormal, over-the-top world as you do your best to pass for a human to carry out your devious schemes. On your adventures, you'll pull heists at grand galas and unravel strange, supernatural conspiracies in a novel combination of paranormal absurdity and slick heist-based gameplay.

In contrast to what you might expect from the best TTRPGs, Trenchcoat Raccoons is all about failing forward, ensuring that even your unsuccessful dice rolls contribute to the narrative as it unfolds. The game intends to capture a slick, chaotic heist experience, where players can help or hinder one another in accordance with their own weird raccoon impulses.

If you want to try Trenchcoat Raccoons for yourself, developer Oneshot TPK has released a bite-sized demo on DriveThruRPG. Available for free, the QuickStart Guide has "everything you need to run the game for three players and a GM", including three Criminal Callings for your raccoons and a self-contained one-shot adventure.

Those looking for a more complete Trenchcoat Raccoons experience can do so over at Gamefound. Although the crowdfunding campaign has yet to start officially, the page is already up and features plenty of details. The full product promises a 90-page rulebook full of "fast, rules-light, raccoon-feuled chaos" along with four bespoke heists, six unique raccoons and numerous recurring NPCs.

If you're looking to put together your own team of enterprising raccoons, dive in and join us at the Wargamer Discord community.