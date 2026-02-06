Nab our #1 gateway board game Ticket to Ride on PC, plus 8 world tour expansions, for just $18

For many, Ticket to Ride is their very first board game. It's a great place to start: approachable, interesting, and certainly replayable. It becomes even more replayable if you invest in a few expansions. Now, thanks to a digital bundle from Green Man Gaming, it doesn't have to cost the Earth to tour the world with Ticket to Ride. $18 gets you access to the PC version of the classic game, plus eight expansions and two bonus packs.

These expansions will take you across the globe. The original game charts a railway route across the US, but now you can visit India, Asia, Africa, and Europe. A handful of individual locales get their own dedicated expansions, too. Ticket to Ride's Japan, Switzerland, Nordic, and San Francisco City expansion also feature. Your final bonuses are a digital Winter Wonderland bundle and a 1912 ticket pack - neither of which seem to have much to do with globe-trotting, but they're certainly nice to have.

That's $89.89 worth of Steam keys available for $18 - a tasty 79% discount. There are also two cheaper bundle options for bargain board gamers. The $14 option includes the base game, plus Europe, Nordic, Switzerland, San Francisco, and the two bonus packs. For $10, you'll get the base game, San Francisco, and those two bonus bundles.

Ticket to Ride still holds a place in our best board games list, purely because it's such a warm welcome for beginners in the hobby. If you'd like more board game recommendations, be sure to hit us up in the Wargamer Discord.

