Our Verdict Timespan is a smooth, polished strategy title, and it's likely to please those who love lighter euros. The conveyor-belt-style advancement intrigues, but it doesn't care to innovate. This means Timespan falls victim to the typical flaws of a eurogame, with few catch-up mechanics and even less player interaction. Throw in a lack of attention to theme, and you have a game that feels good to play, but also rather generic. Pros Clear and approachable

Engaging strategic challenge

Varied and replayable Cons Uninspiring art

Irrelevant theme

Extremely solitaire

A little luck-based

Timespan, a new board game from Norwegian designers Kenneth Minde and Kristian Amundsen Østby, is a recent victor of tabletop's lust for 'hotness'. Or, depending on how you view gamers' trend-chasing tendencies, a victim. The civ-like was the talk of the convention halls this autumn, and that chatter perked up many ears. I, like many, was curious to see if Timespan deserves its hype.

Timespan advertises itself as a civilization-building game, but its mechanics aren't too typical of the genre. It's a civ game in the same way that 7 Wonders is a civ game. At its core, this is a conveyor belt, a light strategy endeavor where you gradually add more powerful cards to a track.

Timespan plays across three ages, with five total rounds. Each round, you'll gain income from played cards, tokens, and your player board itself. This is followed by a draft for fresh cards and resources. Then, you'll send a camel to unearth treasure (one-off powers) from a nearby Wonder. Finally, players simultaneously take as many actions as they have workers.

Your player board offers a breadth of base actions, but you unlock more by playing cards onto your track. You can play as many cards as you can pay for, and each new addition pushes another off the track and into the graveyard. This is your ultimate goal. Many cards trigger special benefits when binned, and the more you trash, the higher your end-game points.

This is a strategy game, though, so there are plenty of other ways to score. Peace symbols on cards earn points at game-end, and they determine player order round to round (in the rare moments, like drafting, where that actually matters - most of this game is simultaneous). Gold, your most precious resource, is also worth points at the end.

And, because this is a true euro, we have progress tracks for you to ascend. One represents culture, another science, and the rest show how advanced your transport is for that age. Reaching the end of any track comes with a hefty point bonus, particularly if you get there before anyone else. These tracks also offer resources or player board upgrades as you go. Neat!

Lastly, we have Luxuries. These tokens, when added to the right card on your track, yield additional bonuses from its actions. When a token reaches your graveyard, it lingers as income for future rounds. Some even offer points, or contribute to end-game Vision goals that further bolster your score.

The name of the game is efficiency, finding the fastest route to improvement, and capitalizing on your newfound power. All this represents the advancement of a civilization, as new inventions and great thinkers push science, culture, and politics to new heights. But the mechanics fail to represent many of the fundamentals of civilization building: territory expansion, diplomacy, economic management, and even warfare.

The presence of peace as a victory condition makes me think the lack of conflict was a deliberate design choice. To present the entirety of world history without the influence of war, however, feels limited - even naive. Similarly, it's simply incorrect to imply that human progress is linear. We mythologize progress as this inevitable, constantly accelerating concept, but the Dark Ages have proved different.

The theme's scope, and its limited relevance to actual mechanics, leave Timespan feeling narratively disjointed. This could have been a game about all-you-can-eat sushi, or manufacturing a car, and it would have the same emotional impact.

The art style doesn't help evoke much feeling, either. Some gamers actually accused Timespan of using AI art before the game's release. I can confirm with reasonable certainty this isn't true (both by researching the artists involved and squinting really hard at every component).

Timespan's art is human-made, but it suffers from a severe personality deficiency. It's the unnatural lighting, preference for realism, and overall lack of soul that fans have mistaken for an algorithm.

AI witch hunts aside, some of you may argue I'm missing the point. Many gamers don't actually care about theme. As long as the game is exciting to play, they're satisfied - thrilled even.

I get it. Ark Nova is one of the ugliest games I've ever seen, but it's still one of the best board games of all time.

Timespan does have that spark that makes a strategy game intriguing. It's a polished puzzle box, with enough knobs to twist that one game, moreishly, leads to another. It's complex enough to encourage mastery without alienating fans of lighter games. Asymmetric player boards, rules variants, and an archive of cards with diverse efficiency-boosting powers give it plenty of replay value, too.

You're often relying on luck to draw the perfect combo piece, but if fate favors you, you can pull off some impressive strategic feats. That means Timespan suffers a typical euro setback, though: if a player gets an early, significant scoring lead, losers can struggle to recover.

Another genre-typical problem is how solitary play feels in Timespan. Players' camels can visit Wonder cards played by rivals (giving them some points for the privilege). However, the game offers no other player interaction. This is a solo game with added friends. For some, the spirit of competition is enough to keep them enthused. Others might wonder why they've bothered inviting everyone over to sit together in silence.

Ultimately, Timespan is a victim of expectation. The chatter of convention halls prepared me for a momentous innovation in board gaming, the kind of experience that shoots you to the moon. In reality, I found Timespan to fall short of such projections.

It's a good game - I really want to stress that. Nothing about my time testing it was frustrating or unpleasant. But it wasn't particularly special, either. This game about humanity's innovations is simply content to draw inside the lines.

Want to hear more about the latest and greatest board games? I can recommend plenty we've tried in the Wargamer Discord.

A review copy of this game was provided by the publisher.