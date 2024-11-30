Forget Space Marine 2, this other fantastic Warhammer game is 60% off

Before Space Marine 2 hit the scene, Total War: Warhammer 3 was our favorite Warhammer videogame. Its crown might be contested by some of the Wargamer team now, but TWW3 remains a stellar grand strategy game. Thanks to Black Friday, it’s also cheaper than it’s been for a while, with a 60% discount available on Humble Bundle.

Naturally, grand strategy games are a bit of a genre hop for anyone coming from Space Marine 2’s fast-paced horde shooter mechanics. Total War Warhammer 3 also takes place in a different world to the 2024 smash hit, with no Space Marines in sight. Instead, you’re in a slightly more traditional fantasy setting – though with the Chaos gods around, this is far from your typical Tolkien affair.

The story goes that Ursun, god of Kislev, is trapped in a layer of hell thanks to the dealings of a daemon prince. A variety of factions – from humans to hungry ogres to agents of Chaos themselves – are trying to reach Ursun first and fulfill their own unique agenda.

You’ll command one of these factions’ armies and settlements, with both battles and diplomacy to handle. The mix of turn-based and real-time strategy is immensely engaging (though with a little chaos thrown in, too). Warhammer aficionado Alex Evans can tell you more in his full Total War: Warhammer 3 review. Spoilers – he thinks it’s fantastic.

If this quick summary hasn’t sold you on a strategic Warhammer game, Space Marine 2 is still a solid option. In fact, this Space Marine 2 Black Friday deal means it’s currently cheaper than it’s ever been. Why not grab both?