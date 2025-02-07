Grab the biggest Warhammer PC game ever at less than half price - if you’re fast

A lot of PC gamers are coming into (or coming back into) the Warhammer fandom right now, spurred by recent blockbusters like 2024’s Space Marine 2. If that’s you, I have two bits of good news to share: firstly, you’ve got some delightful catching up to do, as some brilliant Warhammer videogames came out in the last few years. And, secondly: the biggest and best of them, Total War: Warhammer 3, is currently a whopping 60% off at Humble.

I have no hesitation whatsoever in repeating the claim in the Total War Warhammer 3 review I wrote almost exactly three years ago: it’s “simply the best Warhammer game”. It’s huge, it’s beautiful, it’s addictive, and more than any other Warhammer fantasy games, it captures the heart of what makes tabletop Warhammer so alluring.

Some of the best Warhammer 40k games in recent years – notably Darktide and the mighty Space Marine 2 – have given TW3 a run for its money, I’ll admit. But, even three years on, Total Warhammer 3 is still way out in front for me.

I think it’s just the sheer scale, variety, and depth with which this game allows you to play out continental war stories and pitched battles as the miniature wargame gods of Games Workshop intended: from a bird’s eye view, gleefully marshalling ranks of gribbly purple Tzeentch daemons or proud little Dwarfs with their cannons. It’s a perfect match; you can almost see the dice and tape measures on screen.

So I can’t pass up a chance to point out to you when the game’s available on discount – and this one’s a doozy. Total Warhammer 3 is 60% off for the next few days on Humble store, down to $23.99 / £19.99 from the $60/£50 list price.

Importantly, you no longer need to own the first two games in the trilogy to access the Immortal Empires mega-campaign, where all the Total War Warhammer 3 factions duke it out over the entire Old World map. However, you’ll only be able to play as the races included in TW3 at launch, which are:

Daemons of Chaos

Grand Cathay

Khorne

Kislev

Nurgle

Slaanesh

Tzeentch

Warriors of Chaos (Be’lakor)

To enter the big war as the other factions, you’ll need to own the first two games they came in, or (in the case of minor additional factions and specific Legendary Lords) the DLC packs they came in.

Luckily, the earlier games are on sale too! Total Warhammers one and two are both discounted 75% in this promotion, just $14.99 / £9.99 apiece. So you can pick up the whole trilogy for just $54, rather than the regular combined price of $180. If you still haven’t tried the games, believe me, they’re worth it.

The sale ends on Monday, February 10 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT, so you’ve only got this weekend to scoop your discounted copy.

