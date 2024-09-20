Total War: Warhammer III is 60% off in this Humble strategy games sale

Humble Bundle currently has Total War: Warhammer III and a number of popular Warhammer games available at up to 80% off. Not only are all the ‘Total Warhammer’ games in the sale, but you’ve got some Warhammer 40k titles like Battlesector in the mix too.

Total War: Warhammer III at 60% off is easily the star attraction. Our editor, Alex Evans, described the game as a “blazingly confident, highly addictive, tubthumping success” in his Total War: Warhammer III review and awarded it a 9/10, praising the broad selection of faction choices, fantastic multiplayer modes, gripping siege battles, and the addition of playable Chaos gods. It’s definitely one of the best Warhammer Fantasy games, and indeed one of the best Total War games too. If you’ve not bought it yet, now seems a good time to do so.

Take a look at our list of all the Total War: Warhammer III factions and it’ll give you an idea of the huge levels of nuance and variety found in the game. There are 16 in the base game, plus eight more that are exclusive to DLC (many of which are included in the sale too), and each of them has their own strengths and weaknesses which will impact how you approach any battle.

The Humble Bundle Tactical Supremacy Sale runs until Thursday, September 26, 2024 – here’s an overview of the Warhammer games included in the sale:

Also keep in mind that that list would be a lot longer if we included all the DLCs that are included in the sale. It’s worth checking out everything in the Tactical Supremacy Sale if you’re a fan of the genre, as they’ve got some games like Manor Lords in there too, and loads more.

If you want some recommendations, read our list of the best Warhammer 40k games. Meanwhile, did you know that you can get eight free games when you buy Space Marine 2? It’s well worth reading our article on it if you’ve not picked it up yet.