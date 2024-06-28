Every Total War: Warhammer game is on sale for at least 50%

The Total War: Warhammer franchise is just one of many Warhammer game series to receive deep discounts in the Steam Summer sale, with TWW 3 half price and the older games even cheaper. We’ve picked out the best games for all fans of Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000 to check out.

Literally all of the best Warhammer 40k games and best Warhammer fantasy games on Steam are on sale to some degree, so if you were waiting for a deal before you picked something up, now’s your chance!

Total War Warhammer III is the latest and greatest entry in the Total War: Warhammer series, (not to mention one of the best Total War games, full stop) and it’s down from $59.99 (£49.99) to $29.99 (£24.99).

But don’t overlook its older siblings: Total War: Warhammer II is going for $14.99 (£9.99), a 75% discount, as is the OG Total War: Warhammer. The older two games are both excellent, particularly II, and they unlock additional Total War: Warhammer III factions in that game’s globe spanning Immortal Empires mode.

Truly excellent CRPG Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader is down from $49.99 (£42.99) to $32.49 (£27.94). It’s an absolute behemoth of a game, with hundreds of hours of adventures, a massive cast of characters, and opportunities to act as a true servant of the Imperium of Man or a scion of the ruinous 40k Chaos gods.

You can check out our Rogue Trader review for more info. Also, check out this concept song for the game, made by musician Miracle of Sound – it has the vibes just right.

Two of the best games like XCOM also happen to be 40k games, and they’re both on sale. Warhammer 40k: Mechanicus is a great turn-based game about Adeptus Mechanicus tech-priests prying into a Necron Tomb World, and benefits from an incredible soundtrack, and an excellent story by Warhammer 40k book author Ben Counter. That’s down 80%, from $29.99 (£24.99) to $5.99 (£4.99).

Chaos Gate Daemon Hunters asks the question “what if XCOM, but absolutely hench?” Wearing the shiny armor of the elite daemon-hunting Grey Knights Space Marines, you’ll battle the forces of Nurgle across a galactic subsector spiralling into corruption. That’s discounted from $44.99 (£34.99) to $13.49 (£10.49).

Another steal is Gladius – Relics of War, the best 4x game for die-hard 40k fans, who want a lot more of the eXterminate part of the 4X formula. The base game features four forces, the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and Imperial Guard, and DLC has added just about every one of the Warhammer 40k factions to the game. You can get the base game for just $3.99 (£3.51), a whopping 90% discount.

Meanwhile, one of the best RTS games ever made is going for a song. The original Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War is on sale for just $2.59 (£1.99), while the master collection, which features all three expansions, costs just $7.59 (£5.99)

Yes, it’s old, but it’s also packed with more content than you can shake a chainsword at – and that’s before you consider the vibrant modding scene.

Last, we’ll nod to Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin, down 80% from $59.99 (£49.99) to $11.99 (£9.99). It doesn’t have a good reputation, but we stand by it as an excellent game: check out our Realms of Ruin review, and our article explaining why we think it doesn’t deserve the hate.