Total War Warhammer 3 dusts off the Tomb Kings in rework patch

An upcoming Total War Warhammer 3 patch looks to spice up the Tomb Kings' dreary book-gathering campaign with some major changes to the faction.

Right now, the Books of Nagash system which sees you conquering enormous swathes of the Old World just to secure some so-so upgrades, is not enough juice for far too much squeeze.

But patch 6.3 could be just the fix the skelebois need, as a ton of work has gone into bringing this Total War Warhammer 3 faction up to the same level as everyone else.

Notably, for those who dislike tracking down the inconveniently placed tomes, these have been relocated - and several have even been buffed. They each have a new ability Dune Restoration, which adds a small but stackable percentage chance for destroyed constructs to be restored at the end of a battle.

The Dynasty techs that let you unlock new armies and techs are now less punishing on your research and have bonus effects, and you can now confederate other Tomb King factions through battle or the Mortuary Cult, gaining access to their legendary lords.

The Tomb Kings economy has had some work done too. Canopic jars are earned after battles, and there is more stuff to spend them on.

It's not just the Tomb Kings seeing tweaks in the patch, which is expected to drop next week. 6.3 also has some big changes for the Lizardmen, including a revamped tech tree, new skills for heroes, and new blessed units. Better still, big dinosaurs can now smash down walls - hooray!

As well as improvements to these two factions, the patch has some other fun features like new voice acting work. The Norscan Throgg has more voice lines that make him sound smarter and more sophisticated, better fitting his lore. And the Bretonnian Alberic De Bordeleaux has his own voice actor now!

The patch also adds 20 new Unusual Locations, extra buildings that can show up in your settlements, and make the world feel that much more alive.

Check out the full list of changes on the Creative Assembly dev post