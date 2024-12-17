Two days left to grab up to 75% off the Total War Warhammer series

If you’ve been hankering to complete your Total War: Warhammer collection or waiting for the right time to jump into Creative Assembly’s enormous strategy series, Humble Bundle’s latest deal may be just the ticket. Right now, you can grab up to 75% off each of the three mainline Total War: Warhammer games – Total War: Warhammer, Total War: Warhammer II, and Total War: Warhammer III – and up to 50% off a selection of the trilogy’s DLC.

The Total War: Warhammer series combines Games Workshop’s high fantasy Warhammer Old World setting with the turn-based strategy and mammoth scale of Creative Assembly’s historical Total War games. The result is a spectacular patchwork of interconnected grand strategy games made up of three full instalments and a mountain of DLC, all sewn together. The trilogy reached its epic conclusion with 2022’s Total War: Warhammer 3, a fitting and ambitious end.

In our Total War: Warhammer 3 review, editor Alex Evans called it a “jubilant, bombastic sequel, jam-packed with content and color, improving on every aspect of the formula that was lacking last time around – especially the story. Sure, it’s still Total Warhammer – but it’s the best one yet by a mile.” So, it’s no surprise that it gets top spot among our picks of the best Warhammer fantasy games.

If you’re a TWW veteran, none of this is news to you. However, if you haven’t played all three games and all the Total War Warhammer 3 DLC packs, it’s worth paying attention to Humble Bundle’s deal. If you’re a total newbie to the series, but it sounds up your street, now is a great time to jump in.

Humble has slashed the prices of the Total War: Warhammer trilogy, with Total War: Warhammer and Total War: Warhammer 2 each discounted from $59.99 / £39.99 to $14.99/£9.99 (75% off) and Total War: Warhammer III down from $59.99 / £49.99 to $23.99 / £19.99 (60% off). So, if you’re just getting started with the series, you can grab all three games in the trilogy for just $53.97 / £39.97.

Already got all the main games? Don’t worry; there are deals for you here, too. Selected DLC expansions for all three games have been discounted by up to 50%. Here are just some of the DLC discounts on offer:

Don’t mill over these deals too long, as they end on Thursday, December 19.

Of course, if you’re more into GW’s grimdark sci-fi galaxy, you could check out our list of the best Warhammer 40k games to play instead – or dive into the lore with our compendium of Warhammer 40k factions and recommendations for the best Warhammer 40k books to read.