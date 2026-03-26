Trench Crusade drops surprise 2 player starter set, crashing GW's party

Even in the world of miniature wargames, coincidences do happen - but we really don't think this is one of those times. Trench Crusade - the painfully cool, death metal-flavored, biblical horror wargame that topped everyone's list of Warhammer Killers du jour for most of the last two years, has suddenly revealed its first true starter set, Carcass Front.

It's got two complete warbands of brand new plastic models with full rules, two narrative campaigns, maps, cards, and player aids. It's immediately up for pre-order at a competitive sounding price of $129.99 (£99.99). It's due to release in late July. And it just so happens to have exploded onto the scene on Wednesday - the exact same day we expect Games Workshop to announce Warhammer 40k 11th edition. I'm no detective, but the words 'thunder' and 'stealing' do come to mind.

But let's leave the nose-tweaking sarcasm there for now - GW is going to have its spotlight, probably for several weeks. For now, well, Carcass Front is a huge deal for Trench Crusade fans - especially those like me, who've been sitting on the fence waiting for the (un)holy grail: a convenient, reasonably priced two player starter box with everything you need to play.

First off, the minis. Trench Crusade's Wednesday announcement says there are 16 in the box (each with two assembly variants) making up two warbands: the Heretic Naval Raiders and the Procession of the Sacred Affliction. We were all hoping Trench Crusade's eventual 'flagship' box would lean hard into the game's ultra grim dark, everyone-is-nasty energy, and these two bunches do not disappoint (even with several of the minis still to be revealed over coming weeks).

TC's announcement says these strongly deep sea diver-coded denizens of the Heretic Legion faction are "well suited to players who can leverage their smaller model count by using their enhanced mobility and infiltrating prowess to seek advantageous positions, luring their prey into a deadly hail of gunfire and wicked blades".

The equally horrible Procession are a zealous cult from the Trench Pilgrims faction who deliberately give themselves leprosy as a form of religious penance. Yes, really. That's the kind of game this is.

The announcement makes it clear these yucky lads are about high model count melee flood tactics, saying they're "perfect for players who want to take the fight directly to the heretics with blade and holy fire in large numbers, leaping across trenches and ignoring lethal blows to send the denizens of hell back from whence they came". Think Sisters of Battle, but if all their limbs were falling off from plague.

What's striking about this box is the apparent narrative play value that's packed in. TC says it includes two full campaigns: The Path to Leviathan (a 2-player narrative one culminating in a fight around the titular sea monster) and a "map-based campaign for 2-8 players that will see Warbands battle over the resources and esoteric secrets of the Carcass Front".

For now, that's about all we know about Trench Crusade: Carcass Front - though the TC crew says it'll be revealing "the remaining models, a preview of the campaign systems, and more over the next few months".

Rest assured, we'll be assaulting their trenches for more information just as soon as we can. In the meantime, come join the free Wargamer Discord and share your take on this surprise development for the Edgy Cool Dude of wargames world - are you team Heretic Naval Raiders, or are you the gross people? No judgement.