WW1 wargame Trench Crusade reveals wicked winners of its first Crimson Chalice painting competition

We’ve seen the winning wargame minis from Trench Crusade’s inaugural painting competition – some grim, some vibrant, but all glorious.

Trench Crusade Sorcerer painted by Ruben Martinez Arribas
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On October 25, Trench Crusade announced the winning minis from its inaugural Crimson Chalice painting competition. The event took place at this year's Essen Spiel, with results revealed on Sunday morning. Almost 150 entries were submitted, but only 19 went away with the gold (or, should I say, crimson?).

That being said, 19 is more than you might expect from a typical painting competition. As Crimson Chalice judge Liam Hearne said at the awards ceremony (which you can watch below), "we wanted to build a competition that was more community focused and rewarded more painters than just the top three".

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Bronze, silver, and gold awards were given in six main categories: open, storytelling, single figure, large figure, warband, and young guns. Trench Crusade also gave out Praised, Honored, and Distinguished awards to 52 entrants. These special commendations recognize entries of increasing quality - some of the Distinguished entrants even went on to win trophies.

Trench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini painted by Ruben Martinze Arribas

And, of course, a single award to the mini deemed Best in Show. That accolade went to Ruben Martinez Arribas, whose Artillery Witch manages to be both vibrant and gnarly in true grimdark fashion. That same mini also won gold in Storytelling, with silver going to Bastian Vogelsberger's diorama, and bronze awarded to Malte Wollermann's piece.

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Trench Crusade Crimson Chalice diorama painted by Malte Wollermann
Trench Crusade Crimson Chalice diorama painted by Malte Wollermann

Ruben Martinez Arribaz struck gold again when it came to the Warband category, taking home another gold award. Silver went to Gregor Straehle's Iron Sultanates, and bronze was won by Thilo Marquardt's Prussians.

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Trench Crusade Crimson Chalice warband by Thilo MarquardtTrench Crusade Crimson Chalice warband by Gregor StraehleTrench Crusade Crimson Chalice warband by Ruben Martinez Attribas
Trench Crusade Crimson Chalice warband by Thilo MarquardtTrench Crusade Crimson Chalice warband by Gregor StraehleTrench Crusade Crimson Chalice warband by Ruben Martinez Attribas

Ruben Martinez Arribaz wasn't done yet, though. This painter won another gold for best large figure, a captivating Sorcerer of the Court of the Seven Headed Serpent. Silver was won by Silver Maxime Daguet's Communicant Tank Hunter, and bronze by Christopher Chan's delightfully rancid Black Grail mini.

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Trench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini by Ruben Martinez ArribasTrench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini by Maxime Daguet
Trench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini by Ruben Martinez ArribasTrench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini by Maxime Daguet

Bronze in the open category went to a custom sculpt by Stefan Mrdak, with silver awarded to another Communicant Tank Hunter, this time from Dario Colasanti's. Gold was won by Bruce Rose.

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Trench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini painted by Dario ColasantiTrench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini painted by Bruce Rose
Trench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini painted by Dario ColasantiTrench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini painted by Bruce Rose

Young guns is the category that celebrates the work of junior painters. Gold went to Hugo Develing, with Joram Khoshlessan and Adam Pemberton winning silver and gold respectively.

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Trench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini painted by Adam PembertonTrench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini painted by Hugo DevelingTrench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini painted by Joram Kholessan
Trench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini painted by Adam PembertonTrench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini painted by Hugo DevelingTrench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini painted by Joram Kholessan

Lastly, there's the top three single minis. Pierre Ribrag's New Antioch Yeomen won bronze, and silver went to an Observer by Baptiste Richebé. Finally, we have gold, given to Charles Dabel's Sniper Priest.

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Trench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini painted by Charles DabelTrench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini painted by Pierre RibragTrench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini painted by Baptiste Richebe
Trench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini painted by Charles DabelTrench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini painted by Pierre RibragTrench Crusade Crimson Chalice mini painted by Baptiste Richebe

Want to pick up some mini painting tips of your own? Join us in the Wargamer Discord, where fellow painters are happy to share feedback and advice.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)