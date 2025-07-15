This gnarly new tank kit is ideal for grimdark miniature wargame Trench Crusade

The Grim ISU-152 Heavy Tank is a new gothic sci-fi tank kit from 3D sculptor Grim Prints, based on the colossally oversized Soviet ISU-152 self propelled gun that entered service during WW2. This kit comes with a variety of sci-fi weapon upgrades, but we think it's the 'Crusader' variant that's going to catch the most people's attention - it's a love letter to Mike Franchina's incredible painting 'Hammer of Witches' from Trench Crusade.

Franchina created this iconic illustration of a tank draped in the religious paraphernalia of a very grim Catholic church years before work began on the Trench Crusade miniature game. It's been there from the start, and fans have been pining for tank models ever since.

Grim Prints is crowdfunding the ISU-152 kit on Kickstarter at the moment. A pledge for the STL files needed to print your own tank costs $17 (£13), and the campaign is due to run until July 28. You will need access to a 3D printer to be able to turn the digital files into an actual mini.

The basic Grim ISU-152 can be configured with a variety of main guns, from a plasma cannon to twin gatling cannons, and has options to replace its flat side panels with plasma charging coils or side sponsons. It's been designed to work as proxy Leman Russ in an Astra Militarum army for Warhammer 40k, though the vehicle profile is likely to be a little wide and low.

The Crusader variant can't use those side bits, because its casemate and mantlet are ornamented with bas relief panels of religious iconography. Stacks of votive candles can be melted onto the track guards, rough wooden track screens can be bolted onto the sides, and the back of the tank can be adorned with breaking wheels and a grizzly crucifix.

Currently the only rules for using tanks in Trench Crusade are as big NPC monsters in the Dragon Hunt scenario - but our interview with lead rules designer Tuomas Pirinen gleaned some cheeky hints that armored vehicles could be in the works.

If you do pick up this brute, share some pictures of it in the official Wargamer Discord community. I'm always eager for more Trench Crusade - its fast become one of my favorite miniature wargames.

Want another grimdark treat? Check out this feature on Eskaton, an original sci-fi setting in development by incredible artist Thomas Elliot.