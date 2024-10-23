We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Warhammer 40k has nothing as scary as these Trench Crusade demons

Warhammer 40,000 might be grim and dark, but the minis in the upcoming tabletop wargame Trench Crusade will make your blood run cold.

Warhammer 40k is less scary than Trench Crusade - Court Sourcerer mini painted by Stéphane Nguyen Van Gioi with a big "Nope" label plastered in front of it
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Trench Crusade 

For decades, Warhammer 40k has held the crown as the most bleak, bloody, and grimdark setting in all of tabletop wargaming. But it’s in danger of losing that crown to Trench Crusade, a new skirmish game torn from the nightmare visions of concept artist Mike Franchina.

Franchina has produced original monster designs for Magic the Gathering, Diablo IV, and Path of Exile, among many other titles. His style mixes themes from religious art, diesel-powered military technology, folk horror, and viscera, to create something uniquely grimdark. He would be a perfect Warhammer 40k concept artist, but somehow he’s never done work for the brand.

Trench Crusade art by Mike Franchina - a Praetor of Hell, a huge daemon holding fire in one hand and a sword in the other

Franchina has been working on the Trench Crusade universe for years, and a tabletop game based on it is finally coming to Kickstarter on October 29. It will feature rules by former Games Workshop designer Tuomas Pirinen, best known for the vaunted skirmish wargame Mordheim. Franchina’s nightmarish supernatural entities will be released as original miniatures – many of which have been previewed on the official Twitter.

Trench Crusade Black Grail Amalgam - a hulking monster made from corpse parts

These things are just insanely evocative, from concept to design. The Trench Witch is a sorceress that can open a portal in her palm to the munitions factories of hell. The Black Grail Amalgam is a mass grave pulled together and animated with unending hunger by the will of Beelzebub. The Lord of Tumors is a high-ranking officiant in the Cult of the Black Grail, spreading filth and disease to friend and foe alike.

Trench Crusade art by Mike Franchina and model - a towering figure bubbling over with giant tumors, clad in golden scraps of armor

The project as a whole is building some serious buzz. Playtest rules are already available via the Trench Crusade website, there’s an active Trench Crusade subreddit, and former Games Workshop lead artist John Blanche is contributing original art for the project despite being semi-retired.

There’s just something about the setting. Trench Crusade is set in an alternate timeline, in which heretic Crusaders open a portal to hell in the holy land around the year 1100. The entire earth is engulfed in an unending conflict between religious orders working for the Almighty and the forces of Hell that lasts all the way through to the mechanised warfare of the Great War.

Warhammer 40k is less scary than Trench Crusade - Court Sourcerer mini painted by Stéphane Nguyen Van Gioi - a disemboweled four five armed figure with the head of a cattle skull

This being a ‘grimdark’ setting, even the armies opposing the forces of hell create plenty of abominations. The Shrine Anchorite is a bit like a Penitent Engine from the Sisters of Battle Warhammer 40k faction: a combination of war golem and iron maiden occupied by an insane holy man constantly impaled by holy barbs. Other members of its warband can be lashed to its torture wheel shield to enhance its power.

Trench Crusade model render - a Shrine Anchorite, a walking piece of monumental statuary draped in gothic architectural details

As well as the courts of hell there are human kingdoms like the Iron Sultanate, New Antioch, and Dynasty of Abyssinia, and their poor doomed infantry give all the nightmares a sense of human scale. About the only thing the game is missing from a full sweep of grimdark staples is an equivalent to Space Marines – but the sheer variety of transhuman killers Franchina has imagined is deeply impressive.

If you love painting miniatures, or skirmish scale miniature wargames, this is absolutely one to watch. If you’re a fan of Warhammer 40k books and lore, Franchina’s incredibly deep setting is well worth exploring.

If you’re itching to get a weirdo grimdark skirmish wargame onto the table right away and can’t wait for the Trench Crusade Kickstarter to deliver, make sure you check out The Doomed by Chris McDowell. We were deeply impressed: our Doomed review explains why it’s so great.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)